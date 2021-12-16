Botafogo evaluates Dedé’s hiring and could bring defender to Carioca’s dispute

Botafogo requested that the defender undergo medical examinations as a condition to negotiate his hiring. If the business advances, the contract will be for productivity and valid for three months

Looking for reinforcements for the next season, the Botafogo evaluates the hiring of the defender Dede, which has not played in official matches since October 2019. The information was first published by “GE” and confirmed by the report from ESPN.com.br.

Free on the market since July, when it terminated with the cruise, the 33-year-old player has been keeping fit at the Round Round, the club that revealed him to football. Botafogo got in touch and asked the defender to undergo medical examinations as a condition to negotiate his hiring.

As the ESPN.com.br, Dedé went through an appointment with a Botafogo doctor, undergoing only clinical examinations. The next step will be imaging exams, where the Rio de Janeiro club will assess the defender’s situation more deeply.

The tendency is for this situation to be defined only after the holiday season. Right now, Dedé is traveling with his family on account of the celebrations. The tendency is that, as soon as he returns, the defender will take the remaining exams.

So far, what has been agreed between the two parties is that, if the Glorious in fact intends to hire him, and of course, the agreement is finalized, the contract will be for productivity and valid for three months, that is, until the end of the State.

During this period, Botafogo will evaluate the performance of the defender who, if he fulfills some goals, will have his contract renewed automatically. The values ​​in case of renewal have also been agreed.

Dedé had great passages through Vasco and Cruzeiro, but he lived with many physical problems in recent years. In 2019, the last year in which he played a full season, the defender played 45 games for the Fox, all as a starter, and scored three goals.