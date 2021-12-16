Botafogo formalizes proposal to buy Luís Oyama from Mirassol

What was just an interest before turned into something concrete. THE Botafogo formalized a proposal to buy Luís Oyama, who worked on loan at the club in 2021, with Mirassol in recent days. The club is interested in staying with the player.

+ Botafogo wants Dedé and Matheus Vargas: find out about the club’s signings, departures and surveys for 2022



Initially, the idea was to try to renew the loan for another year, trying to claim that Oyama would value even more acting in Serie A. Mirassol, however, was adamant: it will only negotiate the player if it is something definitively.

The board of Botafogo, then, did it: the proposal is to acquire 40% of the economic rights of the midfielder. The amount would be paid in 12 installments and paid in 12 installments, once during each month of 2022. The São Paulo club analyzes Alvinegro’s numbers and should make a counterproposal soon.

Oyama’s intention is to stay in Botafogo, as the player’s own family has already stated. The glorious have a preference for buying the athlete, via contract, until December 31st – the final date that he is, theoretically, loaned to the club.

Even without great financial strength, Botafogo understands that Luís Oyama is an investment that has everything to go right, as he proved that he showed good performances in 2021 and fell in the liking of coach Enderson Moreira.