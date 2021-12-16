Bouncy castle accident at school in Australia kills five children – International

(photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Five children died, and several were seriously injured in an accident with a bouncy castle, this Thursday (16), during a school holiday party in Australia.

Police said students at a elementary school in Devonport, in northern Tasmania, were celebrating the last week of school before the Christmas break, when a gust of wind lifted the castle. The children fell from a height of nearly ten meters.

Earlier, police announced that two boys and two girls from the fifth and sixth grades – aged between 10 and 12 – had died in the tragedy. A fifth student failed to resist his injuries and died in hospital.

Several rescue helicopters and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

A police investigation was initiated. Shaken witnesses, friends, family, teachers and first responders are receiving psychological counseling.

The press showed footage of police officers crying in front of blue tarpaulins covering what some described as “a very shocking and harrowing scene”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the incident “simply devastating”.

The school had invited parents to collaborate with the event, which included a play area, a tobog, an arts and crafts area, and a bouncy castle.

“The aim of the day is to celebrate a successful year and enjoy some fun activities with classmates,” said Hillcrest Primary School on its Facebook page.

The message got an update a few hours later: “There’s been an accident in our school area. We’re closing the school for the rest of the day.”

“We ask parents to come pick their children up urgently”, completes the text.

The school has nearly 200 students.