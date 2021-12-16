Bradesco BBI sees Ibovespa at 130 thousand points in 2022 and selects preferred stocks for the next year

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

Bradesco BBI released a report this Thursday (16) in which it reviews its projections for the Ibovespa next year.

In the bank’s assessment, Brazilian shares continue to be a high-risk case, given the uncertainties, but have an asymmetry on the positive side. The house’s projections point to the Ibovespa traded at 130 thousand points at the end of next year, below the 150 thousand previously estimated, but which still implies a potential increase of 21% compared to the closing of Wednesday (15).

For the home, the main positive catalyst for the Brazilian stock market in 2022 will be a growing conviction of a deep fiscal adjustment after the elections – which could lead the market to a significant recovery, according to analysts.

A greater global appetite for risk, positive surprises in the growth of corporate profits and inflationary risks dissipating, with greater monetary tightening at the beginning of the year, are among the other drivers for Brazilian equities.

A scenario of deteriorating stocks in emerging markets and an increase in the chances of not having a fiscal adjustment in 2022 could weigh negatively, points out the team.

According to the BBI, there will be little visibility on post-election policy adjustments until the third quarter of next year, a few months before the presidential elections.

In this context, the preference is for consumer discretionary and industrial names, in addition to financial ones, with recommendation overweight (above the market average) by Bradesco BBI. The bank has a neutral position in basic consumption and energy and underweight (below average) in materials.

“Our preferred allocation to cyclical names provides exposure to political optionality such as the risk that the next government will undertake a deep fiscal adjustment,” writes BBI.

Also in the report, Bradesco BBI assesses that the MSCI Brazil index is cheap, being one of the worst performing indices in the world for the year, detaching itself from most of the large global indices. According to analysts, this is a clear sign that Brazilian stocks have not participated in the “party” of global stocks.

For the analysis team, most sectors that make up MSCI Brazil seem cheap, being traded with discounted multiples. Only industrials, technology and health trade at a premium in relation to the historical average.

Top Picks

In an environment of greater uncertainty, with investors eyeing the fiscal realm and elections, individual stories should stand out even more in the coming year.

According to analysts, the stock picking (or pick stocks) will be very important for the coming year and should guarantee investors returns higher than those found in sector allocations.

Check out, below, Bradesco BBI’s preferred shares on the Stock Exchange to invest in 2022:

Banks: Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Banco ABC (ABCB4)

Financial: XP (XPBR31), Totvs (TOTS3)

Energy: Petrobras (PETR4), Vibra Energia (VBBR3), Cosan (CSAN3), PetroRio (PRIO3)

Metals and Mining, Paper and Pulp: Usiminas (USIM5), Gerdau (GGBR4), Suzano (SUZB3)

Retail: Alpargatas (ALPA4), Arezzo (ARZZ3), Centauro (SBFG3), Renner (LREN3)

Food and drinks: BRF (BRFS3), White MDias (MDIA3), Ambev (ABEV3)

Health: Oncoclinics (ONCO3), SulAmerica (SULA11), Hapvida (HAPV3)

Real estate market: Multiplan (MULT3), Iguatemi (IGTI3), MRV Engenharia (MRVE3), Direcional (DIRR3)

Transport and capital goods: Let’s go (VAMO3), Santos Brasil (STBP3), Embraer (EMBR3)

Utilities: Alupar (ALUP11), Neoenergia (NEOE3)

