Braz reveals the date that the club will already have a coach and indicates where the professional comes from for 2022

Marcos Braz is on his way to Europe and expects Flamengo to have a new coach and coaching staff as of January 10, the date of the re-presentation

After the departure of coach Renato Gaúcho, the Flamengo follows in search of the next trainer. After betting on Brazilian names, Rubro-Negro is once again looking to Europe as a destination to have a new commander and also a new technical committee for 2022.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In an interview with the channel ‘Gustavo Henrique giving shock‘, Marcos Braz, Flamengo’s vice president of football, said that he is on his way to Europe in the next few days to arrange the hiring of the new coach. The director also said that the choice of name is being made without haste and in accordance with what the club thinks is correct for the future.

“If there’s a moment when you can choose a coach with peace of mind, without the calendar’s madness, it’s at this time of year. We need the coach, the committee for greater planning, but we’re on time. We’ll make the contract so that the people can have a good year, with a lot of achievements”.

play 3:09 Game of Good for GRAACC took place at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo

“I’m not going to speak in names or it will get in the way of negotiations. Yes, most likely until the presentation (by the cast) the coach and the commission will be hired”, said the director, who hopes to have everything resolved by January 10, the re-presentation date of Flamengo. Asked if ‘the suitcase was ready for Europe’, Braz replied: ‘He has a coat on because it’s cold there’, joked the vice president of football.

Over the past few weeks, two names have been appointed as possible successors to Renato Gaúcho in the Rio team. Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga, and Vítor Pereira, from Fenerbahce arouse the interest of the Rio de Janeiro board. Top names on the list, Jorge Jesus is still at Benfica, and Marcelo Gallardo signed a contract renewal with River Plate.