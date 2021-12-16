Briton convicted of killing 2 women and abusing 102 bodies – News

A British electrician was found guilty on Wednesday (15) for the murders of two women and for having sexually abused the bodies of dozens of women in hospital morgues for decades. The sentence will be known in the coming days.

David Fuller, 67, who worked as an electrician at several hospitals, was arrested in late 2020 after testing DNA for a new type. He admitted at his November trial that he had murdered two women, ages 20 and 25, in 1987 in Kent, south-east England.

Before the trial, he had already pleaded guilty to 51 other crimes, including 44 related to necrophilia. But researchers found that there were at least 102 cases, 82 of which were identified, ranging from the bodies of girls to elderly.

“The depravity of what you’ve done reveals that your conscience is dead and necrotic. The sentence I’m going to determine means that you will spend every day of the rest of your life in prison,” said Judge Bobbie Cheema-Gruba.

video recordings

Searches of his home revealed hard drives “with evidence of prolific sex crimes of a kind that no UK court has ever seen before,” the UK Public Prosecutor’s Office (CPS) said in a statement.

“Between 2008 and 2020, Fuller filmed and photographed himself sexually abusing the bodies of dozens of women and girls in two morgues at Tunbridge Wells hospital” in Kent “which he had access to through his work as a maintenance supervisor.” said the statement.

The charges against him are “unprecedented in British legal history,” said Libby Clarck of the CPS, who believes the man would have continued to act had he not been arrested.

Health Minister Sajid Javid was “deeply shocked by the indescribable nature” of what happened and called for a review of access to funeral homes and post-mortem activities, as well as current legislation.