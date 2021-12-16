Britons Arrested for Buying Lottery Ticket Awarded with Stolen Card and Don’t Get R$30 Million Prize | World

Two men who bought a scratchcard from the National Lottery, the British lottery, using details from a stolen debit card and after they tried to claim the £4 million (about R$30 million) prize they were arrested.

On April 22, 2019, Jon Watson, 34, and Mark Goodram, 38, traveled from Bolton to London to beg — and bought the winning card in the Clapham district in the south of the British capital.

They were discovered when claiming the prize, as they revealed that they did not have a bank account, despite having used a debit card to buy the scratch card.

After admitting the fraud before the Crown Court (higher court of first instance for criminal cases) in Bolton, the two were sentenced to 18 months in prison.

‘Feeling of injustice’

Prosecutor Denise Fitzpatrick said the pair — who were on parole after previous convictions — had the details of a debit card from a man they didn’t know.

She said the card number and expiry date were written on Goodram’s hand — and he used the data to make a purchase of £90 at a convenience store (Londis) and £71 at a supermarket (Waitrose). including five slushies.

The court was told that one scratch card had a £10 prize, which was claimed at the shop, while another contained the grand prize.

According to Fitzpatrick, Watson called the National Lottery to say his friend had won, and Goodram told the operator that he would share the prize with his friend.

He was informed, however, that payment would be made by bank transfer.

“Mark Goodram explained that he didn’t have a bank account, [mas] the purchase of the winning scratch card had been made with a debit card from a bank account… which immediately raised suspicions,” she said.

The court was also informed that Goodram and Watson spoke to the press when the award was not paid.

In sentencing them, Judge Sarah Johnston said the pair, who had several previous convictions, deprived their next client of earning a “life-changing sum of money” before having the “audacity to express their sense of injustice in the newspapers. nationals”.

“You must have thought that all your Christmases had arrived at once,” he stated.

“Despite knowing that you had acquired that prize money fraudulently, you tried to claim it.”

“I have no doubt that you two will continue to commit crimes in dishonest ways in the future.”