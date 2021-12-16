Britons win BRL 30 million prize in lottery but are arrested for buying ticket with stolen card

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Britons win BRL 30 million prize in lottery but are arrested for buying ticket with stolen card 7 Views

National Lottery Scratch Card
Photo caption,

They bought five scratchcards — one of them had a BRL 30 million prize

Two men who bought a scratch card from the National Lottery, the British lottery, using details from a stolen debit card and then tried to claim the £4m (about R$30m) prize were arrested.

On April 22, 2019, Jon Watson, 34, and Mark Goodram, 38, traveled from Bolton to London to beg — and bought the winning card in the Clapham neighborhood in the south of the British capital.

They were discovered when claiming the prize, as they revealed that they did not have a bank account, despite having used a debit card to buy the scratch card.

After admitting the fraud before the Crown Court (higher court of first instance for criminal cases) in Bolton, the two were sentenced to 18 months in prison.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Justice suspends vote on IPVA bill until ALMG analyzes state adhesion to tax recovery regime | Minas Gerais

The Court accepted the request of the State General Counsel (AGE) and determined, in an …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved