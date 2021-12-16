Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Catalog for $500 Million | Music

Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen sold the rights to his music catalog to Sony in a deal valued at US$500 million (about R$2.8 billion), according to information from Billboard magazine and the New York Times.

The sale features the artist’s entire recorded music catalog, as well as his compositions, including hits such as “Born in the USA” or “Streets of Philadelphia,” sources close to the deal have informed the two publications.

The deal was not publicly announced. A Sony Group spokeswoman declined to address the issue and the Sony Music subsidiary did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

The New Jersey musician is one of the stars to sell his catalog, following in the footsteps of Bob Dylan, Tina Turner or Neil Young, who sold only part of his work.

Purchases of musical rights are experiencing a boom due to the interest of financial markets in profitable portfolios of this type of assets.

Last year, Dylan sold his published catalog to Universal Music for $300 million, while Fleetwood Mac member Stevie Nicks did the same with a majority of his work for $100 million.

Sprignsteen, 72, has spent his entire 50-year career as an artist on Sony’s Columbia Records label and has sold more than 150 million albums.