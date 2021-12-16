Bruce Springsteen sells music catalog for half a billion dollars, says newspaper

“The Boss” may have just made half a billion dollars.

Bruce Springsteen sold the rights to his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for up to $500 million (equivalent to about R$2.8 billion), according to The New York Times, which cites informed sources about the business.

The deal would be the biggest deal ever made in history for a single artist’s catalog, according to the Times, and would include his work as a singer-songwriter.

Billboard was the first to report the sale.,

One of the greatest rock artists of all time, Springsteen is responsible for hits like “Born in the USA”, “Dancing in the Dark” and “Born to Run”. He and the “E Street Band,” with whom he played for decades, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Springsteen’s latest album, “Letter to You”, was released in October 2020.

In June, Springsteen reopened Broadway with his performances in “Springsteen on Broadway” after Covid-19 restrictions halted full-capacity shows for more than a year.

THE CNN contacted Springsteen and Sony representatives for comment.

* Translated matter. Read the original here.

