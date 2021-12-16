According to the rendering of accounts made by the Santos representative at the meeting of the Club’s Deliberative Council, last Tuesday, Alvinegro still needs to pay R$ 24 million to players and coaches who went through Peixe. The debts refer to image rights, labor agreements or severance pay.
The list includes 17 professionals and is led by two foreigners: midfielder Bryan Ruiz and coach Jorge Sampaoli. Together, the two are responsible for a debt of BRL 12.5 million, of which Santos still needs to pay BRL 11.9 million.
Alvinegro should, mainly, for technicians who have passed through Vila Belmiro. Among them are Oswaldo de Oliveira, Enderson Moreira, Dorival Júnior, Levir Culpi, Jesualdo Ferreira and Fernando Diniz, in addition to Sampaoli.
The number could be higher, as Peixe managed to pay off its debts with 12 other players and coaches this year. Some of them left the club this year, such as Copete, Sabino, Laércio, Luan Peres, Rafael Longuine, Fabián Noguera, Ariel Holan and Cuca.
Santos football creditors
|Name
|position/function
|Club period
|debt amount
|Still have to pay
|Brian Ruiz
|Sock
|2018-2020
|BRL 7,300,0193.00
|BRL 7,173,622.00
|Jorge Sampaoli
|Technician
|2019
|BRL 5,200,000.00
|BRL 4,750,000.00
|Fabiano
|Attacker
|2005-2010
|R$4,786,000.00
|BRL 2,488,096.00
|Jesualdo Ferreira
|Technician
|2020
|BRL 4,668,025.00
|BRL 932,025.00
|Dorival Junior
|Technician
|2015-2017
|BRL 4,364,000.00
|BRL 1,120,000.00
|Fabiano Eller
|Defender
|2008-2009
|BRL 3,825,000.00
|BRL 1,170,000.00
|Levir Culpi
|Technician
|2017
|BRL 3,197,000.00
|BRL 300,000.00
|Leandro Donizete
|steering wheel
|2017-2019
|BRL 2,864,347.00
|BRL 1,766,088.00
|Enderson Moreira
|Technician
|2014-2015
|BRL 2,700,000.00
|BRL 750,000.00
|Oswaldo de Oliveira
|Technician
|2014
|BRL 2,200,000.00
|BRL 1,100,000
|little robot
|Attacker
|2014-2015
|BRL 1,800,000.00
|BRL 150,000.00
|Thiago Ribeiro
|Attacker
|2013-2017
|BRL 1,773,750
|BRL 962,500.00
|vladimir
|Goalkeeper
|2009-2021
|BRL 900,000.00
|BRL 472,500.00
|Fernando Diniz
|Technician
|2021
|BRL 545,352.00
|BRL 327,212.00
|Alan Cardoso
|left side
|2019-2020 (Saints B)
|BRL 408,560.00
|R$ 170,238.00
|Gabriel Oliveira
|Defender
|2018-2021 (Saints B)
|BRL 384,591.00
|BRL 192,296.00
|Renato
|steering wheel
|2014-2018
|BRL 238,154.00
|BRL 190,524.00
