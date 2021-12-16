Bryan Ruiz and Sampaoli draw up Santos’ debts; see values ​​| saints

According to the rendering of accounts made by the Santos representative at the meeting of the Club’s Deliberative Council, last Tuesday, Alvinegro still needs to pay R$ 24 million to players and coaches who went through Peixe. The debts refer to image rights, labor agreements or severance pay.

The list includes 17 professionals and is led by two foreigners: midfielder Bryan Ruiz and coach Jorge Sampaoli. Together, the two are responsible for a debt of BRL 12.5 million, of which Santos still needs to pay BRL 11.9 million.

Alvinegro should, mainly, for technicians who have passed through Vila Belmiro. Among them are Oswaldo de Oliveira, Enderson Moreira, Dorival Júnior, Levir Culpi, Jesualdo Ferreira and Fernando Diniz, in addition to Sampaoli.

The number could be higher, as Peixe managed to pay off its debts with 12 other players and coaches this year. Some of them left the club this year, such as Copete, Sabino, Laércio, Luan Peres, Rafael Longuine, Fabián Noguera, Ariel Holan and Cuca.

Santos football creditors

Nameposition/functionClub perioddebt amountStill have to pay
Brian RuizSock2018-2020BRL 7,300,0193.00BRL 7,173,622.00
Jorge SampaoliTechnician2019BRL 5,200,000.00BRL 4,750,000.00
FabianoAttacker2005-2010R$4,786,000.00BRL 2,488,096.00
Jesualdo FerreiraTechnician2020BRL 4,668,025.00BRL 932,025.00
Dorival JuniorTechnician2015-2017BRL 4,364,000.00BRL 1,120,000.00
Fabiano EllerDefender2008-2009BRL 3,825,000.00 BRL 1,170,000.00
Levir CulpiTechnician2017BRL 3,197,000.00BRL 300,000.00
Leandro Donizetesteering wheel2017-2019BRL 2,864,347.00BRL 1,766,088.00
Enderson MoreiraTechnician2014-2015BRL 2,700,000.00BRL 750,000.00
Oswaldo de OliveiraTechnician2014BRL 2,200,000.00BRL 1,100,000
little robotAttacker2014-2015BRL 1,800,000.00BRL 150,000.00
Thiago RibeiroAttacker2013-2017BRL 1,773,750BRL 962,500.00
vladimirGoalkeeper2009-2021BRL 900,000.00BRL 472,500.00
Fernando DinizTechnician2021BRL 545,352.00BRL 327,212.00
Alan Cardosoleft side2019-2020 (Saints B)BRL 408,560.00R$ 170,238.00
Gabriel OliveiraDefender2018-2021 (Saints B)BRL 384,591.00BRL 192,296.00
Renatosteering wheel2014-2018BRL 238,154.00BRL 190,524.00

