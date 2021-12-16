Bug on iPhones leaves WhatsApp “off the air”; learn how to solve

iPhone owners report problems to open the Whatsapp last Tuesday, 14. According to reports made on social networks by Apple customers, the difficulty began right after the iOS system update to version 15.2.

Although the bug coincided with the release, it doesn’t seem to be related to iOS 15.2, as users of other versions also suffered from the ‘bug’. Possibly, the problem is with the WhatsApp app for iPhone.

Some people also complained about difficulties accessing WhatsApp Business. See some reports:

What people who have an iphone: the zap of you guys stopped? I updated my iOS and whatsapp is not opening. — Maoist kitten (@saosebastiaogay) December 14, 2021

Does anyone have a problem and can’t open WhatsApp on IOS? — Non-Practicing Straight (@lxsemcensorship) December 14, 2021

How to get rid of the problem?

When trying to access WhatsApp from the iPhone, the application closes and does not open again. The company has not yet commented on the matter, but possibly it is already looking for ways to fix the problem.

In the meantime, the specialized portal WABetaInfo stated that some users managed to get around the error by activating the cell phone’s “airplane mode”. At least at first, the solution seems to have worked.