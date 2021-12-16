Bug on iPhones prevents use of WhatsApp; see how to fix

This last Tuesday (14), some iPhone users began to report that they had difficulties to open the Whatsapp on iOS. According to Apple’s own customers, the problem started to happen soon after the company’s operating system was updated with version 15.2.

Despite the new version, it seems that the bug is not related to iOS 15.2, as some users with other versions have also complained about the bug. In other words, the problem must be with the WhatsApp app for iPhone — it is important to mention that some consumers were also unable to open WhatsApp Business.

Does anyone have a problem and can’t open WhatsApp on IOS? — Non-Practicing Straight (@lxsemcensorship) December 14, 2021

What people who have an iphone: the zap of you guys stopped? I updated my iOS and whatsapp is not opening. — Maoist kitten (@saosebastiaogay) December 14, 2021

How to work around the bug?

According to the WABetaInfo website, some iPhone users managed to get around the bug and use the app when activating Airplane mode. So, if you are experiencing the same problem, please enable the option and go back to using the app.

As revealed by users, the problem behaves the same way on different iPhone units: when opening WhatsApp, the application closes and no longer opens, preventing the user from sending, reading or listening to messages.

So far, WhatsApp hasn’t revealed anything about the event. However, the company should already be working on an update to fix the bug and allow iPhone users to get back to using the app normally.