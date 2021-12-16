Bully 2 in development again • Eurogamer.pt

Rockstar decided to resurrect Bully 2, advances an unofficial source.

Tom Henderson, who has already revealed several information correctly and in advance, says that Rockstar decided to resurrect the Bully 2 project and that there was even the possibility of an announcement at the Game Awards.

Henderson says he has been informed by his sources at Rockstar Games that some people have seen a playable version of Bully 2, not the canceled version, but the new one, however information is still sparse.

Later, Game Informer’s Blake Hester shared Bully’s logo and suggested they would have news about the series soon, but in the meantime he protected his account and a colleague of his explained that it wasn’t a Bully reference.

Henderson says he’s not in a position to confirm anything concrete, just that Rockstar is trying to do something with the series.

Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at #TheGameAwards last week after some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon. Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I will report on it. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 13, 2021