Butantan offered 3 million remaining doses of flu vaccine to Ministry of Health and received no response, says Dimas Covas | São Paulo

The Butantan Institute offered 3 million remaining doses of the flu vaccine from the last campaign to the Ministry of Health, due to the increase in cases of the disease in several cities in the country, but there was no response, said the director of the Institute, Dimas Covas.

Also according to the director, the offer was sent 15 days ago and remains unreturned.

“For 15 days, we have been offering 3 million doses of these vaccines that are left over from the last campaign. We had no response, we did not have an affirmative response from the Ministry. There was a request from the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, because there is indeed a flu outbreak of the H3N2 virus and we donated 400 thousand doses to the city of Rio de Janeiro, but we still have 3 million doses to be offered to those who need it,” said Dimas Covas, in an interview with GloboNews this morning.

1 of 1 Vials of the flu vaccine produced by the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo — Photo: Divulgação/I.Butantan Vials of the flu vaccine produced by the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo — Photo: Divulgação/I.Butantan

Butantan is the main producer and supplier of the immunization agent for the National Immunization Program (PNI). The campaign started in April of this year and was expanded in several states to increase the population’s participation.

THE g1 contacted the Ministry of Health and is awaiting their return.

The Butantan Institute makes available to Brazil 80 million doses of it for the national campaign, with full production of the immunizing agent and without the need to import raw material.

This year’s immunizing agent consists of three Influenza strains: A/Victoria/2570/2018 (H1N1)pdm09; A/Hong Kong/2671/2019 (H3N2); and B/Washington/02/2019 (B/Victoria lineage).

In recent weeks, several cities have warned of an increase in cases of respiratory syndrome. Rio de Janeiro registered more than 23 thousand cases of flu.

This Wednesday (15), Bahia recorded the first case of death caused by Influenza A H3N2. According to the State Health Department of Bahia, the victim was an 80-year-old woman and resident in Salvador and was not vaccinated against influenza.

Public and private hospitals in the city of São Paulo have registered an increase in the flow of people with symptoms, which has caused queues and longer waiting times for care. In municipal emergency rooms, patients claim that the wait can take up to 6 hours.

The unexpected situation, which is already treated by health authorities as an epidemic, comes at a time when hospitalizations and deaths for Covid-19 are at a low.

Among the factors that help to understand this scenario are:

relaxation of restrictive measures against the coronavirus;

low rate of vaccination against this disease;

large number of vulnerable citizens without immunity against this pathogen.

2022 flu campaign

Earlier, Governor João Doria (PSDB) also said he is concerned about the federal government’s delay in requesting the Butantan Institute for the doses of the flu vaccine that will be used during the immunization campaign in 2022.

According to Doria, in previous years, the order for the production had already been placed by the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the flu cases in the state of São Paulo, he said that they are being carefully monitored.

“Before the worry stage, the attention stage. And attention also in relation to Brazil. Because so far, Butantan has not received an order from the Ministry of Health for influenza vaccines, from Influenza. In other times, it would have been normal to receive the order for flu vaccines. Butantan is the only Brazilian producer of flu vaccine and is the largest producer of vaccines in the world. It is the achievement of a 120-year-old institution. This worries us,” he said.

Doria highlighted the donation of 400,000 doses of the flu vaccine that she made last week to Rio de Janeiro, which is facing an outbreak of the disease.

“The Ministry of Health, which had the reservation, did not deliver it, I don’t know for what reason, within the deadline. And we, responding to the appeal of the Rio Municipal Health Secretary, we immediately responded. So, attention is needed in the state of São Paulo, from the standpoint of the incidence of flu. But attention to the Ministry of Health, which in terms of quality and efficiency, owes a lot to its population, and that it orders the vaccines before it’s too late,” he argued.