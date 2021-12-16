Butantan will produce updated flu vaccine from January

The Butantan Institute announced, this Wednesday (15), that it will start updating the flu vaccine as of January, respecting the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Butantan is already preparing the viral banks to update the immunizing agent and, in January, the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (IFAs) for the vaccine against influenza begins,” the institute said in a statement.

The institute, which is the largest producer of flu vaccines in the southern hemisphere, said that this year 80 million doses against the H1N1 flu were submitted to the Ministry of Health.

The vaccine works against three strains of the flu virus, those belonging to the A strain, which are H1N1 and H3N2, and another, which belongs to the B strain, known as B Victoria.

“The WHO recommendation is that the vaccine prescription be updated to include the Darwin mutation, of the H3N2 variant”, explains the institute.

Epidemics and outbreaks in Brazil

After confirming an epidemic in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and in cities in the metropolitan region, the capital of São Paulo acknowledged that it is suffering from an outbreak of flu. The municipal health secretary of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, confirmed the picture.

THE CNN, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said that the situation is under control. The topic was discussed at a meeting with the summit of municipal management, which ended on Tuesday night (14).

Last weekend, the Butantan Institute, which belongs to the São Paulo government, donated 400,000 doses to the city of Rio de Janeiro. The state also had the relocation of 160,000 doses of vaccines that were in Espírito Santo and Boa Vista, capital of Roraima.

The City of São Paulo states that the capital of São Paulo has been without immunization agents to fight the flu since July.