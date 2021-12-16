By mutual agreement, Diego Aguirre is no longer coach of Internacional

Internacional announced that the club and coach Diego Aguirre had mutually agreed to terminate the employment contract. Technical assistant Juan Verzeri and physical trainer Fernando Piñatares also leave Colorado.

On June 19, the club from Rio Grande do Sul had announced the return of the coach. Aguirre replaced the Spaniard Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who was fired on June 11 after a fall in the Copa do Brasil to Vitória. The Uruguayan returned to Beira-Rio after six years away, when he commanded Colorado between January and August 2015.

In this new spell at Internacional, Aguirre left the club only in 12th position in the Brazilian Championship. In total, there were 35 games ahead of the team, winning 11, 12 draws and 12 defeats. The technician’s performance was 42%.

