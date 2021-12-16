Cabo Daciolo gives up his candidacy for the presidency and declares his vote for Ciro Gomes

RIO — Former federal deputy Cabo Daciolo (PMB-RJ) withdrew from his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections and declared that he will support Ciro Gomes (PDT). The announcement was made in a video published by Daciolo this Thursday morning, in which he says, in an emotional tone, that he received a “request from the holy spirit” to support the pedetista.

Sonar: Ratinho suggests eliminating PT deputy ‘with a machine gun’; congressman will bring justice

— Pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic Ciro Gomes. Irmãozão, on election day, in 2022, when counting the votes, if you have a vote there, know that this vote was from Cabo Daciolo – says the former deputy in the video recorded in the lobby of Galeão airport, in Rio de January.

The ex-military firefighter says he answered a divine call to make the decision to support Ciro.

“I don’t know why I’m doing this. I know the creator is ordering me to tell you about it – Daciolo says in a choked voice.

The pedetista used his Twitter to post a message of thanks for the support:

“Thank you, Cabo Daciolo for the kind words and the fraternal embrace of yesterday. May God light our steps”, he posted.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



On Wednesday, the Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants against Ciro Gomes and his brother, former governor of Ceará Cid Gomes, to investigate an alleged corruption scheme involving works on the Arena Castelão. The pre-candidate classified the action as “abusive” and received support from left-wing politicians, including former president Lula (PT).

Reviews: Director of PF says institution cannot be used for investigators to ‘become celebrity’

Sixth place in the electoral race for the Presidency of the Republic in 2018 — and champion of memes with his catchphrase “Glória a Deus” — Cabo Daciolo joined the PMB in October, which will be renamed as Brasil 35. On the occasion, he stated that he would launch as a candidate again in 2022.

In 2018, the former deputy ran for Patriota and had 1.3 million votes (1.26% of the total). He ended up ahead of names like Marina Silva (Rede), Álvaro Dias (Podemos) and Henrique Meirelles (MDB) — who invested R$54 million out of his own pocket in his campaign.