Cade approves merger between Hapvida (HAPV3) and Intermédica (GNDI3) without restrictions

After six months of waiting and further analysis, the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where) approved this Tuesday (15) the marriage between two of the largest companies in the Brazilian health sector: Hapvida (HAPV3) and NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3).

The merger – which will take place through the incorporation of Intermédica’s shares by Hapvida – will give rise to a global giant among health providers and was accepted no restrictionss by the body, according to communications sent by the two companies to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a result, Hapvida will hold all the shares of Intermédica, which will become its wholly-owned subsidiary. But it is important to point out that Cade’s Court still has a period of 15 days to manifest itself before the approval becomes definitive.

concentration risks

Before giving the green light to the operation, Cade signaled that the merger of the two companies was “complex” and required a thorough analysis of the possible consequences.

In addition to NotreDame Intermédica Saúde, the NotreDame group also includes Mediplan Assistencial, Climepe Total, Lifeday Health Plans, São Lucas Saúde and Clinipam Clínica Paranaense de Assistencia Médica

Among the points of attention, the Superintendence cited the reduction in the number of competitors in the medical-hospital health plan market, the potential increase in barriers to the entry of new players in the sector and the possible reduction in available beds.

It is worth remembering that, in June, Hapvida received authorization from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), the body that regulates the sector, to assume indirect corporate control of Grupo NotreDame Intermédica.

crossing back issues

Today Cade set aside the day to cross off big names from his list of pending analyses. Earlier, the agency also gave the go-ahead for the merger between Locates (RENT3) and United (LCAM3).

However, unlike the deal between Hapvida and Intermédica, the approval was conditional on the adoption of some restrictions by the companies — the so-called ‘remedies’ that reduce market concentration in the sector.

