Cade approves merger of Unidas and Localiza with commitment to sell 70 thousand vehicles – Economy

THE Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade approved this Wednesday, 15, the purchase of united through the finds in tight judgment, by 3 votes to 2. The operation was approved with restrictions due to a sales agreement signed between Cade and the companies.

The reporter voted for the approval of the operation, Lenisa Prado, the advisor Luiz Hoffmann and the president of the organ, Alexandre Cordeiro. the counselor Paula Azevedo and the counselor Sergio Ravagnani they saw problems in the signed agreement, claiming that it would not be enough to reduce possible competitive risks arising from the operation. Luis Braido declared himself impeded and did not participate in the trial.

THE Estadão/Broadcast found that the companies committed to sell more than 70 thousand vehicles to approve the operation. THE information was brought forward in late October. In addition, according to the signed agreement, the Unidas brand will be sold, and not temporarily assigned, as was considered during the process. All terms of the signed agreement are confidential and were not disclosed by Cade.

The companies also committed to sell a portion of branches in municipalities where market concentration indices are higher, in addition to vehicle sales stores they own. The agreement was sewn by the reporter-counselor, Lenisa Prado, and by Luiz Hoffmann until the night of last Tuesday, 14.

In the commitments assumed with Cade, Localiza will also not be able to buy companies in the vehicle leasing market for a period of three years, and the company must notify the agency of any operation carried out in the fleet management and outsourcing market in the next five years.

The agreement also involves the end of a non-compete clause in the agreement signed in 2020 between Localiza and the American company Vanguard, owner of the Enterprise, National and Álamo brands. Now, if you want, Vanguard can operate in Brazil and compete with the company in the car rental market.

The case is one of the most sensitive and complex tried this year by Cade and has been under analysis by the antitrust authority since January. The agreement signed between the companies and the body’s court is tougher than the one negotiated with Cade’s General Superintendence, the body’s technical area, which had suggested the approval of the operation to the Court, with lighter restrictions, in September.

Companies and lawyers who work at Cade feared that the climate of instability among the members of the Court could impact the judgment of large mergers, such as Localiza/Unidas. After the result of this fourth, sources consulted by the Estadão/Broadcast demonstrated a climate of relief.

Founded by the former Secretary of Privatization of the Ministry of Economy, Salim Mattar, Localiza announced the merger with Unidas in September of last year, which would create a company with a consolidated market value of over R$50 billion. The group will have a consolidated fleet of almost 470 thousand vehicles and a presence in countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Disagreements

Councilor Paula Azevedo, who opened the dispute and voted against the operation, said that the agreement signed between the Court and the companies is not sufficient to mitigate possible anti-competitive impacts on consumers after the operation.

“To the inadequacy of the remedies, there is also, against the approval of the operation, the inexistence of proven efficiencies and the fragility – or even absence – of economic rationality in the operation”, he said.

Councilor Sérgio Ravagnani followed the same line of reasoning. According to him, the efficiencies from the approval of the operation are “inconclusive”, which would demonstrate its unnecessaryness.

“Risks in the approval operation are high and can compromise the mission and objective set out in Cade’s Law, which is to prevent abuse of economic power”, he voted.