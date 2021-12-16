Camil (CAML3) takes control of Café Bom Dia and Agro Coffee for R$63m; analysts see “avenue of growth”

Camil (CAML3) entered into an investment agreement with Café Bom Dia and Agro Coffee, both undergoing court-supervised reorganization, which provides for the entry of Camil as the new controlling shareholder and an increase in the Companies’ share capital.

As a result of the transaction, Camil will reach a 97.71% stake in Café Bom Dia’s capital stock, through the payment of approximately R$ 62 million in capital increase of this company. And it will reach a participation of 90.33% of the share capital of Agro Coffee, through the payment of approximately R$ 1 million in capital increase of that company.

Café Bom Dia has been operating in the coffee sector since 1895, holding today the Bom Dia and Sul de Minas brands. The industrial plant is located in Varginha (MG), with a production capacity of approximately 40 thousand tons per year, and will allow the company to operate under the Seleto and União (sugar) brands. Agro Coffee, in turn, operates in the trade, import and export of coffee.

“The acquisition opens an important avenue for Camil in the coffee segment, which is now able to operationalize the Seleta brand, it is noteworthy that the company had not yet defined how it would start operating with the new brand. In addition, the purchase of Café Bom Dia brings the expertise of a company that has been operating in the sector for 120 years, something very relevant, even if the company is in judicial recovery”, assesses Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

Analysts at the research house also point out that Brazil is the second largest coffee consumer market in the world, having a per capita consumption of 4.8 kg in 2020 and moving R$ 10.3 billion per year. The sector is very

pulverized, with 82% composed of small and micro-enterprises.

In addition, they assess, Agro Coffee, which is currently a small company, by being incorporated into a giant like Camil, has the possibility of scaling up its operation quickly, joining Camil’s expertise in operating with commodities and coffee brands, that deal with the product itself.

Itaú BBA intends to see this business as strategic, as Camil will now have access to the segment’s production assets.

“Our first impression is that the acquisition will be accretive, as Camil complements its entry into a new value-added category with the addition of an industrial plant to its coffee business unit. (…) We believe that this acquisition can open a new avenue of growth for the company, as the acquisition of production assets has been the missing piece to allow the expansion of its presence in this market”, point out the analysts.

The company expects to reach BRL 1 billion in revenue in this category over the next 18 months, which could add 10% to BBA’s estimates for the company’s revenue in 2023. “We don’t have any coffee results embedded in our estimates and have more visibility on the development of this category could bring an additional source of revenue for our model”, they assess. They have a marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average) for Camil shares, with a target price of R$11.00.

At 10:40 am (Eastern time) this Thursday (16), CAML3 assets rose 1.81%, to R$ 10.12.

