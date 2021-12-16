Campo Grande confirms 3 cases of influenza; check out how to identify symptoms of the new flu · Jornal Midiamax

When everyone thought that 2021 has already done its job, a new health concern: the flu. Brazilian cities register outbreaks of the disease due to a new variant of Influenza and the situation is already considered an epidemic in Rio de Janeiro. In Mato Grosso do Sul, the SES (Secretary of Health) states that there is no risk of epidemic, but vaccination is below ideal. In addition, Sesau (Municipal Health Department) has just confirmed the first three cases of flu of the year, being that one of the patients came from Rio.

Throughout 2021, Campo Grande had not yet registered any patients infected with the flu. With the distance and the use of masks in the pandemic, the flu also ended up being ‘eliminated’ by table, however Influenza is spreading again in the country this end of year and the Capital registers the first cases this week.

Sesau informs that the first confirmed cases of Influenza were registered on Thursday (16). “Yesterday the secretariat learned of the first confirmed cases of Influenza in the city, there were three, one of which is a patient who came from Rio de Janeiro,” he said in a statement.

While São Paulo is beginning to test the population for the flu virus, there is still no discussion on the subject in Campo Grande. Sesau reinforces that there is no outbreak in Campo Grande, the three cases registered were the first of the year. “We emphasize that the best way to prevent the disease is through vaccination, which is available in all health units throughout the day, and that the department continues to monitor the growth of cases in other locations and has been issuing alerts for professionals of health”, he reinforced.

What is known about the new strain?

The Influenza virus that circulates in the country is the H3N2, also known as Darwin variant, which mutated in Australia this year. Until now, what is known is that the virus strain came from the Northern Hemisphere and is present in Europe and the United States. An important point to be noted about the Influenza strain is that the flu vaccine applied in the country does not have an action against this specific version of the virus.

What happens is that the strain is recent and, therefore, when the flu vaccination campaign took place, in the first half of the year, the variant was not yet known. Despite not containing the new variant, the available vaccine still has the Influenza H3N2 virus, that is, it still offers some protection against symptoms more intense. The forecast is that the vaccines to be applied in 2022 will contain protection against the Darwin strain. Meanwhile, experts indicate that the flu can overcome the coronavirus in new cases, as has already happened in Rio de Janeiro.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of those infected with the new flu strain are common in SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), but more intense. Infected people may have a high fever, runny nose, poor appetite, indisposition, cough, body pain and even vomiting. Many of the symptoms are similar to covid, with the difference that the flu usually has a loss of taste and smell.

MS has vaccination coverage below target

In view of the epidemic in the country, the population of Mato Grosso do Sul must be alert, as the Vaccination coverage is below expectations. However, SES reported that there is no risk of an influenza epidemic in MS and states that vaccination coverage rates are considered ‘satisfactory’, even below the target stipulated by the Ministry of Health. “Some rates are considered satisfactory, but the municipalities they need to intensify vaccination coverage actions, considering that they are responsible for vaccination strategies”, he pointed out.

Among the risk groups in the flu vaccination campaign, only the children’s reached the goal. Children have a coverage of 92.2% of those vaccinated against the flu, with the goal being 90%. Other groups, such as the elderly and workers, are less than ideal.

According to information from SES, the group of workers has 72.5% vaccination coverage and the elderly 71.5% vaccination coverage. For the secretariat, municipalities need to intensify vaccination coverage actions, especially in the group of pregnant women who register 63.1% of vaccination coverage and in indigenous peoples with 64.6% of vaccination coverage.

There is still time to vaccinate

In view of the spread of the Influenza virus, the health departments of the State and Campo Grande recommend vaccination, especially for people in risk groups. “The SES recommends that those who have not taken the vaccine against Influenza can look for a health unit in your city because there are doses available”, he reinforced.

For those who were worried, Sesau (Municipal Health Department) also guarantees that there’s still time to protect yourself. “Vaccination to prevent infection is available at all health facilities,” said the secretariat.

How to prevent?

To protect against the new strain of flu, prevention measures remain the same. Keeping up with the use of masks is important, not only to avoid coronavirus contamination, but also to prevent against H3N2. In addition, although the flu vaccine currently available does not include the Darwin variant, it still has Influenza H3N2 in its composition, which can help prevent more intense symptoms.

The other flu prevention measures are also recommended: