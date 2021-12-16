Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro brings turbo engine and content to match Compass

Caoa Chery was one of the brands that most launched this year. In addition to the Tiggo 3X, the brand brought the Arrizo 6 Pro. But, amidst so many new features and with the good results of the Tiggo 5X, the Tiggo 7 seemed to be renegade by the manufacturer.

That impression ends at the end of 2021 with the debut of the Tiggo 7 Pro, which arrives to retire the old Tiggo 7 TXS. In addition to a more modern design, the medium SUV gained new engine, more standard items and technologies hitherto unprecedented in the model.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

Equipment

Available in a single version, the tiggo 7 Pro is now on sale at the authorized network chaoa Chery for the promotional price of R$179,990. According to Henrique Sampaio, the company’s marketing manager, the value should be maintained until mid of 2022.

The list of serial items includes six airbags, stability and traction controls, ramp start assistant, 360-degree view camera, digital air conditioning with two temperature zones, electric steering, induction cell phone charger, 18-inch alloy wheels and brake electric parking, among other equipment.

THE tiggo 7 Pro also offers a good driving assistance package. There is rear collision alert (also activated when a vehicle is quickly approaching the SUV), rear cross traffic alert, pedestrian or side vehicle alert (to prevent passengers from opening the doors) and blind spot sensor.

Despite this, the SUV of the chaoa Chery it owes some equipment. There is no adaptive autopilot, frontal collision warning, or lane-stay assistant. They are items present in direct competitors and even cheaper models from some rival brands.

Tiggo Engine 8

In place of the old 1.5 of 150 hp / 147 hp and 21.4 kgfm, the brand sought the 1.6 turbo of the Tiggo 8. It was a very correct choice, as the set delivers 187 hp and maximum torque of 28 kgfm on the front wheels. All that was missing was the biofuel technology, which was offered in its predecessor.

In practice, the engine is impressive for its agility. According to the manufacturer, it takes 8.1 seconds for the Tiggo 7 Pro to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. The SUV also delights in speed resumption tests, needing 4.6 seconds to get out of 60 km/h and reach 100 km/h.

The 7-speed dual-clutch automated transmission also came from the Tiggo 8 and is well-tuned to the 1.5 liter thruster. The handle, by the way, is of the ‘joystick’ type, that is, just light touches on the small lever are enough to select the gears.

As on the Tiggo 8, the steering has ready responses and the suspension has a well-adjusted calibration that prioritizes comfort. No wonder, since Caoa Chery’s engineering has recalibrated the entire set, in addition to adopting new springs and shock absorbers.

When cornering, the body does not roll as little as in Volkswagen models, but it also doesn’t lean that much. The noise level inside the cabin is very low, as a result of the quality sound insulation.

More refined style

Not everyone liked the design of the Tiggo 7, which looked a bit ‘out of place’ among the brand’s latest releases. This changes radically with the Tiggo 7 Pro, which doesn’t hide the inspiration in Tiggo 8.

The front incorporates the front grille with chrome appliqués, present on the Tiggo 3X and which will also be seen in the future Tiggo 5X Pro, which should be one of Caoa Chery’s first debuts in 2022. The headlights are beautiful and feature full LED lighting.

On the sides, the rising waistline is accompanied by chrome friezes that go up to the “C” columns, where the design of the windows emulates the “floating ceiling” effect so present in the brand’s most recent launches.

The rear has lights interconnected by a fully functional LED bar, resulting in a beautiful visual effect in low-light environments. This, by the way, is the biggest visual connection point between the Tiggo 7 Pro and 8.

Interior is well finished and spacious.

The cabin is very inspired by the Tiggo 8, so much so that some elements are the same. Highlight for the very good quality finish, both in the use of materials (including plastics) and in the well-made fittings. The instrument panel features the same leather upholstery present on the seats.

Speaking of which, the front seats (which bring electrical adjustments) are comfortable and engaging. The driving position, however, is a little high (even for an SUV) and some drivers may take a little time to get comfortable behind the wheel.

Interior space is quite generous in the back seat, but there is only one USB port for passengers traveling there. The trunk has a declared capacity of 475 liters and is more generous than the 410 liters of the Jeep Compass.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.