Caque Frana does not renew and says goodbye to Corinthians; see publication

Another athlete said goodbye to Corinthians this Thursday. This time, goalkeeper Caíque França, who was part of Timão’s professional squad, spoke for the last time as a player for the Parque São Jorge club.

Caique started his career at Corinthians still in the youth teams. In 2015, he was champion of Copinha and for that reason, the following year, he was promoted to the main cast. His debut took place in June of that year, in front of Botafogo, at Neo Química Arena.

“Cycles begin and cycles end. After nearly 20 years at the club, I say goodbye to where I was practically born. My feeling is one of gratitude and happiness, I leave with the feeling that I did, I donated and I tried as hard as I could”, wrote the Corinthians fan in his farewell text in Instagram – see the full publication below.

Despite the opportunity still in 2016, Caique was unable to establish himself in the Corinthians squad. With Cassio and Walter in front of him, he was loaned to the West in 2019, but he didn’t adapt well to the club. Dissatisfied in the interior team, he returned to Timão and was “given” to the Under-23 team to gain speed and improve the training pace.

In 2020, Caique had another opportunity in the interior team, now with more success. At the end of a good season, he returned to Corinthians and ended up staying at the club when Walter left. Despite that, he was passed over by Matheus Donelli in the lists of related for the matches.

Caíque says goodbye to Corinthians with 15 matches for the professional team and only one for the Under-23 team. With the archer gone, Timão is left with Cássio, Carlos Miguel, Guilherme Vicentini and Matheus Donelli for the position.

