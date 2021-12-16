Caroline, Daughter of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline, to Be US Ambassador to Australia | World

US President Joe Biden named Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy, US ambassador to Australia.

Carolina is Kennedy’s only living child. Her name will need to be confirmed by the Senate in order for her to assume the position. During Barack Obama’s term, Caroline served as Japan’s ambassador

The postulation, which has long been talked about, comes nearly a year after Biden arrived at the White House, as his Republican opponents delayed many of his nominations for key diplomatic posts in the Senate.

At 64, JFK’s first-born daughter had dropped invitations to run for the presidency by the Democratic Party (there have been calls for her to become a candidate for decades). In addition to her missions as an ambassador, she writes about civil liberties and works at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) in New York.

In 2008, she became a staunch supporter of Obama. For Kennedy, Obama is an inspiring personality who reminded her of her father.

Australia and Japan are close allies with the United States. Historically, US ambassadors to both countries have been given a warm welcome.

However, in Australia, as he did in Japan, Kennedy will try to strengthen his relations with the United States, even as tensions rise with a growing China.

In September, Biden announced a new tripartite alliance with Australia and the United Kingdom, in which the Australians are about to receive American nuclear-powered submarines.