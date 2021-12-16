CBLOL 2022: LOUD confirms Robo and Tinowns arrivals and announces lineup

This Wednesday afternoon (15), the LOUD announced his squad that will compete for the CBLOL 2022. In addition to confirming the arrivals of Robot and Tinowns, both ex-paiN Gaming, the Troop also communicated that tay will play in Jungle, while the bot lane will be the same as in 2021, with Duds and CEOs.

The reinforcement duo arrives after the troubled departure of both from their old team, paiN. Robo decided to leave the organization after controversy surrounding his intention to play outside Brazil, while the mid laner also announced that “certain actions” by the organization made him leave the team.

Also new from LOUD is the move from Tay to Jungle. The player is known to have played professionally in almost every position in League of Legends and has already served as a hunter in 2017, when he played for paiN Gaming. The following year, he went to INTZ and again changed his route, this time to the top.

LOUD maintains 2021 bot lane

LOUD’s bot lane is the same one that operated during the 2021 season. Duds and Ceos formed the organization’s first LoL team, which made its debut on the scene this year in the league’s Franchise System. Along with Tay, Mewkyo and Dynkedo, Troop took 4th and 5th places in the first and second stages, respectively.

Despite qualifying for the playoffs in both splits, LOUD didn’t go far and ended up being eliminated in the Quarter Finals on both occasions, first for paiN, suffering the first Reverse Sweep in CBLOL history, and then for Rensga.

With the announcement of LOUD, it remains for paiN Gaming and Vorax to announce their teams for CBLOL 2022.

