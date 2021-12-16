CBLOL 2022: With paiN in the past, Robo and Tinowns look to the future in LOUD

Two of the hottest (and troubled) transactions in the Transfer Window for Season 2022 of CBLOL, the departures of Robo and Tinowns from paiN Gaming they messed with the scenery. However, in an interview with Mais Esports, the duo wants to make it clear that, regardless of the good times in the past, the focus is now on “making the L”.

So much so that, when asked about the old team, the pair remember the good times, but soon put their thoughts on the future, as is the case with Robo. The “Robs” admits the hurt that was left after the troubled departure of the team, which he said he would never leave for another in Brazil.

Continue after advertising

It was a cool period, good for both sides, paiN hadn’t made it to a CBLOL Final for years, and I managed to make it to two, in addition to winning the title in my 2nd split. It’s been a good season, but now it’s time for a change. […] It was a difficult period. Things are complicated, they happen… It’s difficult, it wasn’t something planned and having to leave your comfort zone to go after it, but everything I said, I’ve already said on twitlonger and there’s nothing more to comment on this subject. Life goes on, now I’m super happy in LOUD and I came to bring titles.

Mid laner Tinowns says that, in addition to the problems involving Robo and paiN, there were other reasons that led him to leave the team. These reasons, however, he prefers not to address: “That was included, yes, but there are also other things that are not valid to mention… lately I was not satisfied. In general, I even said in the communiqué, we tried to renegotiate in 2020, after the CBLOL Final and the Awards, we had some conversations, but it didn’t happen. We decided to follow each one’s side.”

Tin, however, fondly recalls the four-year trajectory on the team. According to the player, if it weren’t for his teammates and members of the coaching staff, he wouldn’t get where he is. “I’m just the player I am today thanks to everyone who was there.”

New start in LOUD

However, those who think that “Do the L” or represent the LOUD mainly involves recording videos for TikTok. The top laner, for example, firmly states: “I arrived to bring titles.”

I want to represent Brazil well on the international stage and be champion of CBLOL. I even talked about this with Jean, one of the owners of LOUD, I’m here to bring titles to LOUD, they are a giant organization and they deserve it. Being champion and representing Brazil well abroad, these were my criteria for changing teams, when choosing a team option and I liked the lineup, I think we get along well and Riot also announced that CBLOL will be in person in 2022 and everyone knows it’s quite different. I am here to win.

The troop’s new mid laner has a slightly more personal objective. After participating in MSI 2021, his performance dropped and was not as positive as in past splits, especially in 2020 when he won four individual awards. That’s why it wants to keep it constant and at a good level throughout the season. “I want to train to play well out there again, having a good campaign and maybe even better. […] I came to LOUD with a totally competitive mindset. We’re here to win titles and that’s it.”

The dream of playing abroad

It’s no secret that Robo and Tinowns dreamed of the chance to play abroad, so much so that they both embarked on a bootcamp in Europe during Worlds 2021, with the aim of attracting the attention of some team on the continent. Despite the efforts, the dream was for later.

Robo claims he still has a big goal of playing for a team outside of CBLOL, in a Major League. He admits, however, the frustration of not having achieved this for next season and talks about uncertainties in the future: “I don’t know what will happen, things change, everything will depend on what happens in the future, but at the moment I’m very happy .”

Tinowns, on the other hand, admits that, as much as he already knew the size of the challenge, he was surprised by the difficulty of meeting it, even greater than he had imagined. He says that to fulfill this dream, he must first fulfill his personal goal set for 2022.

I still have this desire, I won’t lie, but after this year and after bootcamp, I saw how difficult it would be. I already knew it would be, but now it hits me. If I want to have this dream, I need to fulfill my personal goal, be more constant and get out there more often. Who knows, in a while I’ll play a Major League out there.

Expectations to meet LOUD fans

“It came at the perfect time”, fires the mid laner. Tin refers to the return of CBLOL in person for next season, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. “I’m looking forward to this comeback, in these 2 years we only played at home, now we’ll go back to our normal routine of to the player.”

As for finding the LOUD green mass, Tinowns believes it will be a great opportunity, as not only will the fans get to know them, but they will also get to know her. It is noteworthy that, in nearly ten years of CBLOL, this is the first time that the tournament will receive the public during the weekly games of the Regular Phase.

Robo is even more excited for the return of the presence and meeting with the fans. He remembers the “unforgettable and special” experience of being CBLOL champion in 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, when he was playing for Flamengo.

I’m sure the fans of LOUD will also arrive in weight and cheer a lot, but I’m very anxious, I know that things change a lot because of the audience and in person. There are some people who played well online, but didn’t play well before, so I’m really looking forward to it. We are new and we need to meet the fans, I’m sure they are special

Start of CBLOL 2022 and premiere of LOUD

As announced by Riot Games this Wednesday (15), CBLOL 2022 starts on January 22, at 1:00 pm GMT. LOUD will make its debut against FURIA, in the game that opens the new season. The next day, the troop faces the current champions, RED Canids Kalunga.

See also: Vorax will be called Liberty and announces line-up