Central Bank cuts growth forecast in 2022 to 1%

The BC (Central Bank) reduced its GDP growth forecast (Gross Domestic Product) in 2021 and 2022. For this year, the agency lowered the growth forecast for the Brazilian economy from 4.7% to 4.4%. The expectation of expansion next year, on the other hand, dropped from 2.1% to 1%.

The numbers are in the fourth quarter inflation report, released today.

The GDP, calculated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country during a certain period.

Last year, the indicator registered a drop of 4.1%, compared to 2019, affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

BC’s revisions follow more pessimistic market forecasts. The most recent Focus Bulletin, released last Monday (13), estimates that the economy will grow 4.65% in 2021 and 0.5% next year.

The Ministry of Economy, in turn, forecasts an expansion of 5.1% for the GDP this year and 2.1% for the next.

In the document, the BC clarifies that the GDP for the third quarter and some of the main monthly activity indicators presented, in general, worse results than those expected at the time of the last report, released in September.

GDP fell for the second quarter in a row, and Brazil entered a technical recession. According to data released by the IBGE at the beginning of the month, the drop was 0.1% compared to the second quarter. Yesterday, BC reported that the IBC-Br (Bank Economic Activity Index), considered an informal preview of GDP, dropped 0.4% in October.

“Negative surprises in recently released data, new increases in inflation, partially associated with supply shocks, and an increase in fiscal risk worsen the growth forecasts for 2021 and, in particular, for 2022”, says the autarchy.

Regarding the interest rate policy, the BC reiterated a message in the minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) about the intention to raise the Selic again by 1.5 points at the February meeting, continuing the high cycle to bring the base rate interest to “significantly contractionary” territory to curb inflation. The base interest rate is at 9.25% per annum.

The monetary authority once again stated that questions regarding the country’s fiscal framework translate into higher risk premiums, impacting current financial conditions and future economic activity.

Inflation

The Central Bank also revised its inflation forecasts. Current forecasts are 10.2% in 2021, 4.7% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023. In the last report, they were 8.5%, 3.7% and 3.2%, respectively

In 12 months, inflation reached 10.74%, the highest since November 2003, well above the target set by the Central Bank for this year, which is 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage point for more or less, that is, it can vary between 2.25% and 5.25%. In the year, the IPCA accumulates high of 9.26%.

The monetary authority claims that the probability of inflation exceeding the target ceiling in 2022 is 41%. In the previous report, the percentage was 17%.

“The main contribution to the surprise came from the increase in fuels, but items more associated with underlying inflation also contributed to the deviation. The pressure on industrial goods prices has not yet eased, while services inflation is already higher, reflecting the gradual normalization of activity in the sector. There is concern with the magnitude and persistence of shocks, with their possible secondary effects and with the rise in inflation expectations, even beyond calendar year 2022”, says the BC.

BC raises total credit expansion estimate

The autarchy also predicted a 14.6% growth in the total credit stock in the country this year, compared to an estimate of 12.6% made in September.

Now, the expectation is that total credit to families will increase 18.6% in 2021, against a previous expectation of 16.2%. For companies, the increase was calculated at 9.6%, compared to 8.0% in the last report.

For the stock of free credit, in which rates are freely agreed between banks and borrowers, the BC now projects an expansion of 17.7% (+15.7% before). For earmarked credit, which meets the parameters established by the government, the outlook is for an increase of 10.5% (+8.3% before).

In BC accounts, the expansion of the credit stock in 2022 will be 9.4%, compared to 8.5% estimated in September. In this case, the monetary authority sees an increase of 11.7% in credit to individuals (+11.1% in the previous projection) and 6.3% in credit to companies (compared to +5%).

Next year, the stock of credit with nonearmarked resources should expand by 12.5% ​​(estimate was +11.1% in September), while the balance with earmarked resources should rise by 4.8% (equivalent to 4 .8% estimated in September), completed the BC.

* With Reuters