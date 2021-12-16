Central Bank forecasts 2021 inflation above 10%, first time in six years | Economy

The Central Bank informed this Thursday (16) that it increased from 8.5% to 10.2% the inflation estimate for the year 2021, calculated based on the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

The forecast is included in the inflation report for the fourth quarter of this year and considers the trajectory estimated by the financial market for interest and exchange rates this year and in 2022.

With that, the institution officially admitted that inflation will be above 10% for the first time since 2015 — when it totaled 10.67%.

BC also confirmed again that the target will not be met this year, something that had already happened in September this year. When this happens, the BC has to write a public letter explaining the reasons.

The center of the inflation target, in 2021, is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it remains between 2.25% and 5.25%. As a result, BC’s projection is well above the target system’s ceiling.

The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN).

To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate. Currently, the Selic rate is at 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years.

Among other points, the BC assesses that the rise in inflation this year is the result of:

an increase in the prices of “commodities” (commodities with international quotations, such as food, ores and oil, which drive fuel prices);

energy crisis, through its effects on tariff flags, which represented a new wave of cost shock in the economy. Until October, the residential electricity tariff grew 19.13%.

Dollar hike, which raises the price of imported products and inputs.

The slowdown in inflation in November already reflects the cycle of rising interest rates, analysts point out

For 2022 and 2023, in the market scenario (Selic and exchange rate projected by banks), the Central Bank projected inflation of, respectively, 4.7% and 3.2%. In September, the institution estimated that the IPCA would be, respectively, at 3.7% and at 3.2%.

Next year, the central inflation target for next year is 3.5% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%. By 2023, the core target is 3.25%, with a floor of 1.75% and a ceiling of 4.75% because of the existing tolerance range.

Even having raised its estimate for 2022, the BC assesses that, at 4.7%, inflation will be within the target system range next year. For the financial market, however, the goal will be exceeded for the second year in a row.

When inflation estimates are in line or below targets, the BC can reduce interest rates. When forecasts are above the expected trajectory, the Selic rate is high.

With the high inflation this year, the Central Bank promoted, in March, the first increase in almost six years – when the basic rate of the economy was increased to 2.75% per year.