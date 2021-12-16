Central Bank indicator points to a 0.4% drop in Brazilian GDP in October | Economy

The activity level of the Brazilian economy started the fourth quarter in fall, according to information released this Wednesday (15) by the Central Bank. This was the fourth month followed by contraction.

The Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), showed indentation of 0.40% in October, compared to the previous month. The number was calculated after seasonal adjustment, a kind of “offset” to compare different periods.

EVOLUTION OF IBC-Br In % compared to the previous month (after seasonal adjustment) Source: Central Bank

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy. In the third quarter of this year, the economy contracted by 0.1%, starting a period of technical recession.

In comparison with October last year, informed the Central Bank, the institution’s activity level indicator dropped 1.48%.

Also according to the Central Bank:

In the accumulated result for the first ten months of this year, the economic activity index registered an expansion of 4.99% – without seasonal adjustment.

Already in 12 months until October 2021, there was an increase of 4.19% – also without seasonal adjustment.

With the fall in October, the BC activity index reached 136.87 points. This is the lowest level since September of last year, when it was at 135.95 points. At that time, the Brazilian economy was accelerating with the resumption of a higher level of social mobility.

The activity level indicator is released amid the economic slowdown, as a result of high inflation and the economy’s basic interest rate, which recently reached 9.25% — the highest level in more than four years.

In addition, the water crisis that hits Brazil also affects the economy on several fronts and makes expectations of a robust recovery in economic activity even more fragile.

For this year, the financial market estimates an increase of 4.65% for the GDP and, for 2022, it projects an expansion of 0.50%.

For the Ministry of Economy, growth will be 5.1% in 2021 and 2.1% next year.

The Central Bank’s IBC-Br is an indicator created to try to anticipate the result of the GDP, but the results did not always show proximity to the official data released by the IBGE.

The calculation of the two is a little different – ​​the BC indicator incorporates estimates for agriculture, industry and the service sector, in addition to taxes, but does not consider the demand side (incorporated in the IBGE’s GDP calculation).

The IBC-Br is one of the tools used by the BC to define the country’s basic interest rate. With lower economic growth, for example, theoretically there would be less inflationary pressure.

In December, the rate reached 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years, to contain the rise in prices. Analysts at financial institutions estimate that the rate will rise further in the coming months, reaching 11.50% at the end of 2022.