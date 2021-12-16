Central Bank reduces GDP growth forecasts in 2021 and 2022 | Economy

The Central Bank reduced the growth forecasts for the Brazilian economy this year and in 2022. The numbers are in the fourth quarter inflation report, released this Thursday (16).

The revised forecasts for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are now as follows:

GDP in 2021: dropped from 4.7% to 4.4% ;

; GDP in 2022: dropped from 2.1% to 1% .

GDP is the sum of all goods and services made in the country, regardless of the nationality of those who produce them, and serves to measure the behavior of the Brazilian economy.

Last year, GDP dropped by 4.1%. However, in 2021, economic growth has been slowed by rising inflation and the base interest rate, which reached 9.25% per year — the highest level in more than four years.

According to the Central Bank, the third quarter GDP, negative and which brought back the technical recession, and some of the main activity indicators showed worse than expected results in the latest inflation report (released in September).

“Business and consumer confidence indicators, particularly relevant to understand activity over the current quarter, have retreated in recent months. Thus, the lower-than-expected result in the third quarter and the worsening of forecasts for the fourth reduce the forecast for growth for 2021 and the statistical load for 2022”, states BC.

BC’s forecast for economic growth in 2022, despite having been revised downwards, is still above the estimate made by financial market analysts.

Last week, economists reduced the expectation of a rise in GDP from 0.51% to 0.50%. For this year, the forecast is for an increase of 4.65%.

However, the BC’s expectation for next year is below the forecast released by the government, made by the Ministry of Economy in November. For the folder, the GDP will register 2.1% growth in 2022.

According to the Central Bank, “negative surprises” in recently released data and the increase in the so-called “fiscal risk” worsen the forecasts for the evolution of economic activity in the next year.

The institution also mentioned that the “recent questions regarding the fiscal framework”, with the change promoted by the PEC dos Precatório already impact current financial conditions and, consequently, “current and future economic activity”.

In addition to the increase in interest rates, the BC also mentioned the perspective that limitations in the availability of inputs in certain production chains will last longer than previously expected.

In the opposite direction, however, the BC assessed that other factors should contribute positively to GDP. Among them, two stand out: