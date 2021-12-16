Chamber approves changes made by the Senate and concludes the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios | Politics

The first round was approved on Tuesday, by 327 votes to 147 and one abstention, and on Wednesday (15) the deputies concluded the analysis of the highlights. The second round had 332 favorable, 141 opposed and one abstention.

The approved text accommodates most of the changes made by the Senate in early December. Now, it goes to enactment and, with that, it will open up more fiscal space BRL 43.8 billion for the Union to spend in 2022, according to the Ministry of Economy. Last week, Congress had already promulgated sections of the PEC approved in both Houses (see below).

In the first round, the deputies approved a highlight from the DEM to cancel the schedule made by the senators for the payment of precatory orders from the former Fundef – an educational fund that was replaced by Fundeb.

Understand the PEC of court orders

The limit for the payment of court orders, according to the PEC, will correspond to the value of expenses with court orders in 2016, adjusted for inflation (IPCA).

One of the changes made by the Senate reduces from 2036 to 2026 the term for this limit on payment of court orders.

Initially, there was an agreement between leaders for the provision to be removed in the Chamber – which would make the change not valid. However, the deputies maintained the validity until 2026 to avoid judicialization or that the text be returned to the senators.

Last week, only the common devices, approved by the two Houses, were enacted.

The main change enacted last week has already opened up a space of R$ 62.2 billion in government coffers for next year, according to the Economy. The value could be even higher, at R$ 64.9 billion, according to the Budget Consultancy of the Chamber of Deputies (Conof).

Through an agreement between the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), this reanalysis of the Chamber was carried out directly in the plenary, without going through committees in the House. The speed in voting on the remaining sections was a demand by the senators to enact only a part of the PEC.

The Chamber of Deputies may conclude today the vote on the PEC of the precatório

According to calculations by the Ministry of Economy, the change in the calculation of the spending ceiling (already enacted) and the annual limit for payment of court orders (approved today) will guarantee the government a space in the Budget of R$ 106.1 billion. For Conof, the open space could reach R$ 108.5 billion.

Part of this space will be allocated to the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a program that replaced Bolsa Família. The letter sent to Congress last week states that the expansion of Auxílio Brasil next year will require an additional R$ 54.6 billion from the Budget.

In 2022, the government promises to increase the benefit to at least R$ 400 and expand the program’s audience from 14.5 million families to 17 million families. The technical note on which the letter was based considers R$415 as the average benefit amount of the Brazilian Aid.

When analyzing the matter, the senators approved a provision that requires the use of resources obtained from income transfer, health, social security and social assistance programs. Therefore, this part of the text returned to the deputies’ analysis.

The objective is to prevent the open fiscal space from being earmarked for other expenses in an election year, such as rapporteur amendments – the so-called “secret budget”.

With the tie created by the Senate, and maintained by the deputies, more than R$ 100 billion would be “stamped” for social resources. However, the understanding of Congress technicians is that this will not prevent, for example, a reallocation of other resources from the Budget to incorporate the rapporteur’s amendments.

The proposal amends the Constitution to specify that “reducing the socioeconomic vulnerability of families in situations of poverty or extreme poverty” must be the objective of social assistance provided to those who need it.

In addition, the Charter now states that “all Brazilians in a situation of social vulnerability will have the right to a basic family income, guaranteed by the government in a permanent income transfer program.”

According to the senators, who included these provisions, the wording will give a permanent character to a social income transfer program, today Auxílio Brasil. The Chamber maintained these changes.

According to the approved text, court orders not paid due to the limit established by the text will have priority of payment in the following years, respecting the chronological order and the following headings:

obligations defined by law as being of small value;

precatories of a food nature whose holders, originating or by hereditary succession, are aged 60 or over, or have a serious illness or people with disabilities up to an amount equivalent to triple the amount established by law as a small-value obligation;

other court orders of a food nature up to an amount equivalent to three times the amount established by law as an obligation of small value;

other court orders of a food nature above triple the amount set as a small value obligation;

other precatories.

Another point that was changed in the Senate and had to go back to the Chamber’s analysis was the one that removed the payment of the precatories of the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef) from the limit established by the spending ceiling. This point was maintained by the deputies.

In the first vote in the Chamber, the PEC established three installments of these debts: first, a 40% installment; then two installments of 30%.

The senators, however, included a timetable for this payment: the first amount would be paid by April 30; the second until August 31st and the rest until December 31st. This device was withdrawn by the deputies by agreement.

The text also adds a provision in the Constitution to provide that 60% of court orders due to Fundef are destined to teaching professionals, including retirees and pensioners, in the form of allowances. The resources cannot be incorporated into remuneration, retirement or pension.