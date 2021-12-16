Chamber approves PEC dos Precatório in second round; understand what changes with the proposal

Deputies keep the Senate text and the proposal follows promulgation by Congress; amendment makes room for R$ 108.4 billion in the Budget and makes Brazil’s Aid permanent

Najara Araujo/Chamber of Deputies The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, presided over the session this Wednesday, which kept the text of the PEC dos Precatórios previously approved by the Senate



THE Chamber of Deputies approved the Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) of the Precatório in the second round this Wednesday, 15, by 332 votes in favour, 141 against and one abstention. After keeping the proposal already approved by the Senate, the deputies overturned the bench highlights already rejected in the session of Tuesday, 14th, and kept the original text approved by the Senate. The amendment will be enacted by Congress on Thursday, 16, at 2:00 pm, in a session called by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The PEC nº 46/2021 opens a fiscal space of approximately R$ 108.4 billion in the Budget of the Union for 2022 – in other words, the federal government will have this “extra” amount to spend next year, which makes it possible to transfer R$54 billion to the population through Brazil Aid, which will replace the family allowance. In addition, the text determines that Auxílio Brasil will become permanent – ​​contrary to the government’s original forecast of ending the program in December 2022 – and links all open fiscal space to this investment and other social assistance initiatives.

In practice, the BRL 108.4 billion open comes from two measures established by the PEC: the new rule for calculating the spending ceiling, which raises the government spending limit by BRL 64.9 billion, and the possibility of postpone the payment of BRL 89.1 billion in court orders and pay the amount in installments until the year 2036. Understand in detail the main changes implemented by the new amendment:

Brazil Aid

THE Brazil Aid of BRL 400 is the social program created by the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro to replace Bolsa Família. According to the calculations of the economic team, the benefit will cost around R$ 54 billion in 2022, and the PEC dos Precatórios was the solution found to establish the source of funds that will pay for the aid. In addition to financing the program, the approved text of the PEC determines that “all Brazilians in a situation of income vulnerability will be entitled to a basic income, guaranteed by the government, whose norms and access requirements will be determined by law” – in other words, the right to basic income was constitutionalized and Brazil Aid may become permanent, contrary to the government’s previous expectations of ending the benefit in December 2022. However, there is no provision in the PEC that defines the amount of aid from January 2023 .

Postponement of court orders

Court orders are debts of the Union to various entities, whether citizens, companies or organizations, which no longer have the possibility of appeal in court (the so-called “transit unappealable”). Previously, the federal government would have been required to set aside R$89.1 billion from the 2022 Budget for the payment of court orders; now, the PEC allows this amount to be paid in installments by extending the debt settlement period until 2036. In particular, the court orders related to the former Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef) were removed from the spending ceiling limit and had fixed installments: 40% in 2022, 30% in 2023 and 30% in 2024. The Senate had set a stricter schedule that established the dates of April 30, 2022, August 31 of 2023 and December 31, 2024 for payment, but the dates have been overturned by a highlight of the Democrats (DEM).

Spending ceiling

Before the approval of Wednesday, the change in the calculation of the spending ceiling had already been enacted by Congress in the session of the previous Wednesday, 8. The spending ceiling is a device approved in 2016 that limits the annual growth of the Union’s spending to growth of inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index – Broad (IPCA). Under the original rule, the spending ceiling was readjusted annually by the IPCA accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year; now, the PEC establishes that the percentage adjustment will be equal to the IPCA accumulated between January and December of the year prior to the effectiveness of the Budget. As inflation has been growing at an accelerated rate in the country in 2021, the change in the reference period increases the extra expenditure allowed for the year 2022.

Municipal social security debts

Another measure determined by the PEC dos Precatório is the flexibility of the term that the municipalities have to pay off debts related to Social Security, both of the municipal regime and of the Union regime. The approved proposal raises from 200 to 240 the total of installments in which the social security debts can be divided by each city hall.