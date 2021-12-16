Champion by Atlético-MG, Levir Culpi lives a distant relationship

It’s around 1pm that the restaurant Tempero de Minas, in the central region of Curitiba, has its greatest movement. On the walls, the photos show a familiar face for those who love football, among trophies, shirts and other souvenir objects. It is exactly at this time that the one who collected all the moments scattered around the place appears: Levir Culpi, former coach of Atlético-MG.

With a calm walk, he arrives at the place, greets customers, employees and soon lets loose the first of the many jokes that will follow. Away from the role of coach since September this year, when he left Japan’s Cerezo Ozaka, Levir now has a relationship considered distant with football.

For about 20 minutes, he recounted stories from his playing and then coaching. He relived in his memory his last great title: winning the first Brazilian Cup at Atlético-MG in 2014. The Minas Gerais team, tonight, at 9:30 pm (GMT) seeks its second title against Atletico-PR, under the command of Cuca – another Curitiba native very close to marking his name in the club’s history with the same trophy.

Levir Culpi’s restaurant images Image: Lohanna Lima/UOL

“I have seen very little football nowadays, I see one thing or another but without going into depth. It’s a great feeling. In 2014, we eliminated Flamengo, making it 4-1, and then catching Cruzeiro. See, it’s something very important. , especially for the fans. Our feeling there, commanding, is different and for the fans it’s fantastic,” he recalled.

a new moment

26 years ago, the Tempero de Minas restaurant was created by the desire of Marília, Levir’s wife, who is a chef. All the while, she organizes and makes first contact with customers. Eventually, Levir shows up to make a joke or to jokingly say that his wife won’t let him say anything else.

The fact that it is a Minas Gerais restaurant in Curitiba was inspired by Levir’s career in Minas Gerais football as a coach. The family also owns a Japanese food establishment – inspired by the segment restaurants they met in that country.

Levir Culpi Minas Gerais food restaurant Image: Lohanna Lima/UOL

Playful, Levir smilingly declines interview requests (on site and over the phone) while chatting with one another. However, just ask someone about some detail of the paintings and photos and the stories soon re-emerge from the coach’s mouth, who smiles as he recalls great moments.

Asked if he intends to return to football, among several memories, Levir gives as closed – at least for now, his contribution as a coach.

“I don’t think about going back anymore. There hasn’t been any recent search since I left Japan, and I also decided to stop,” he revealed.