Chapecoense announces Felipe Conceição as new coach

Chapecoense announced, this Wednesday morning (15), the hiring of coach Felipe Conceição. The former Cruzeiro e Botafogo coach, who has been without a club since leaving Remo, signed a contract valid until the end of the 2022 season.

CLOSED WITH THE CHAPE! Coach Felipe Conceição will be the commander of the alviverde team in the 2022 season commitments! Welcome to the Chape family, Felipe!”, wrote the club from Santa Catarina, through its social networks.

In 2022, Chapecoense will seek to rebuild itself and return to the Serie A of Brasileirão, after relegation in 2021. The team was in the last place, with only 15 points gained, obtaining the worst performance of an association in the history of consecutive points.

Chape will return to the field only on January 23, when they face Barra, for the first round of the Santa Catarina Championship.