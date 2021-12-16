Check out 10 new minutes of Sifu gameplay, the anticipated Kung Fu game

Trailer reveals how dynamic the gameplay will be, as well as showing some of the difficulty that awaits players

The long-awaited Kung Fu game Sifu, developed by Absolveer, has been drawing attention for its fluid melee gameplay, as well as some unusual mechanics. This Wednesday (15) IGN released a preview with 10 new minutes of gameplay. In the video we follow a little bit of combat in one of the game’s areas and you can see that the game will probably be very challenging.

The gameplay in question does not feature any character deaths. Therefore, we don’t see the game’s death mechanics in action, where the main character ages, becoming stronger and giving you the opportunity to learn new skills.

As soon as the character comes across some of the more powerful enemies, we can see how with just a few hits almost all the character’s life is drained. So, for those who are eager to reset the game without getting old, it’s good to be prepared for a big challenge.

Revenge arrives in 2022

In the game developed by Absolveer we accompany a young Kung Fu master seeking revenge against his family’s murderers. It will be necessary to beat the shit out of everyone to find the villains. The game has a system where you gather clues to find the bosses. This might indicate that the phase progression is not completely linear, which will be very interesting.

The developer also commented that it has no plans during early release to release an easy mode for the game. Perhaps, different difficulty levels will be introduced sometime after release.



Sifu will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlaysTation 5, and PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store on February 8, 2022. The developer has also already revealed the minimum requirements to run the game on PC, which you can check below.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5GHz

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 graphics card

Memory: 8 GB RAM

