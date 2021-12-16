Check out the looks of the famous in Globo’s ‘Best of the Year’

The nominees for the ‘Best of the Year’ trophy, from ‘Domingão com Huck’, gathered at Globo Studios to record the awards event

This Wednesday, 15th, several famous people gathered at Globo Studios for the recording of the award Best of the Year, from ‘Domingão com Huck’. The awards led by the presenter Luciano Huck (50), will air on January 2, 2022.

To celebrate the best of Brazilian TV, the nominees chose their best looks, and showed great elegance on the event’s red carpet.

Check out the looks of the famous:



Juliana Paiva and Jessica Ellen — Photo: Globo/João Cotta



Regina Casé and Juliette — Photo: Globo/João Cotta



Selton Mello and Paulo Porchat — Photo: Globo/João Cotta



Maria Rita and Maju Coutinho — Photo: Globo/João Cotta



Julio Andrade and Marjorie Estiano — Photo: Globo/João Cotta



Leticia Colin and Aline Midlej — Photo: Globo/João Cotta



Paulo Vieira and Bruno Mazzeo — Photo: Globo/João Cotta



Matheus Fernandes, Israel and Rodolfo — Photo: Globo/João Cotta

See the complete list of the Best of the Year nominees

Novel

Mother’s love

in the times of the emperor

save yourself who can

soap actress

Adriana Esteves, the Thelma, from Amor de Mãe

Jessica Ellen, Camila, from Amor de Mãe

Regina Casé, a Lourdes, from Amor de Mãe

soap actor

Chay Suede the Danilo from Amor de Mãe

Irandhir Santos, o Álvaro, from Amor de Mãe

Selton Mello, Dom Pedro II, from In Times of the Emperor

Series

renegade archangel

iron island

Under Pressure – Covid Duty

series actress

Cassia Kis, the Hague, from Disalma

Leticia Colin, Amanda, Where Is My Heart From

Marjorie Estiano, Carolina, from Under Pressure

serial actor

Bruno Mazzeo, o Murilo, from Diário de um Confinado

Julio Andrade, o Evandro, from Under Pressure

Marcello Melo Junior, or Mikhael, by Archangel Renegade

Humor – Paulo Gustavo Trophy

Fabio Porchat

Marcelo Adnet

Tata Werneck

Journalism

Maju Coutinho

Renata Vasconcellos

William Bonner

digital personality

Ary Fontoura

Attila Iamarino

Juliette

song of the year

Cherry lipstick, by the duo Israel and Rodolffo

Recairei, from the Barões da Pisadinha group

Baby Me Atende, by Matheus Fernandes





