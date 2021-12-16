Check out the looks of the famous in Globo’s ‘Best of the Year’

The nominees for the ‘Best of the Year’ trophy, from ‘Domingão com Huck’, gathered at Globo Studios to record the awards event

This Wednesday, 15th, several famous people gathered at Globo Studios for the recording of the award Best of the Year, from ‘Domingão com Huck’. The awards led by the presenter Luciano Huck (50), will air on January 2, 2022.

To celebrate the best of Brazilian TV, the nominees chose their best looks, and showed great elegance on the event’s red carpet.

Check out the looks of the famous:

Juliana Paiva and Jessica Ellen — Photo: Globo/João Cotta

Regina Casé and Juliette — Photo: Globo/João Cotta

Selton Mello and Paulo Porchat — Photo: Globo/João Cotta

Maria Rita and Maju Coutinho — Photo: Globo/João Cotta

Julio Andrade and Marjorie Estiano — Photo: Globo/João Cotta

Leticia Colin and Aline Midlej — Photo: Globo/João Cotta

Paulo Vieira and Bruno Mazzeo — Photo: Globo/João Cotta

Matheus Fernandes, Israel and Rodolfo — Photo: Globo/João Cotta

See the complete list of the Best of the Year nominees

Novel
Mother’s love
in the times of the emperor
save yourself who can

soap actress
Adriana Esteves, the Thelma, from Amor de Mãe
Jessica Ellen, Camila, from Amor de Mãe
Regina Casé, a Lourdes, from Amor de Mãe

soap actor
Chay Suede the Danilo from Amor de Mãe
Irandhir Santos, o Álvaro, from Amor de Mãe
Selton Mello, Dom Pedro II, from In Times of the Emperor

Series
renegade archangel
iron island
Under Pressure – Covid Duty

series actress
Cassia Kis, the Hague, from Disalma
Leticia Colin, Amanda, Where Is My Heart From
Marjorie Estiano, Carolina, from Under Pressure

serial actor
Bruno Mazzeo, o Murilo, from Diário de um Confinado
Julio Andrade, o Evandro, from Under Pressure
Marcello Melo Junior, or Mikhael, by Archangel Renegade

Humor – Paulo Gustavo Trophy
Fabio Porchat
Marcelo Adnet
Tata Werneck

Journalism
Maju Coutinho
Renata Vasconcellos
William Bonner

digital personality
Ary Fontoura
Attila Iamarino
Juliette

song of the year
Cherry lipstick, by the duo Israel and Rodolffo
Recairei, from the Barões da Pisadinha group
Baby Me Atende, by Matheus Fernandes


