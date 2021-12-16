check the numbers drawn on this Wednesday

THE Box held this Wednesday (15th) the contest 182 of the Super Seven. The draw would take place at 8 pm, but it was delayed for operational reasons. Today, Super Sete paid BRL 2.6 million for those who match the seven numbers in each of the seven columns.

Super Sete also pays cash prizes from 3 hits (fixed prize of R$ 5). The other awards, hits of four, five and six dozen are proportional to the amount collected.

Result Super Seven 182

1st Column 2nd Column 3rd Column 4th Column 5th Column 6th Column 7th Column 3 1 9 4 9 4 two

How to play in Super Seven

Super Seven is the lottery of numerical predictions. There are 7 columns with 10 numbers (from 0 to 9) in each one. The player must choose at least one number per column. The single bet costs R$2.50. The probability of hitting the maximum payout, that is, seven numbers, is 1 in 10 million. Considering all Caixa games, this is one of the easiest to take the maximum jackpot.

You can also let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or continue with your game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).