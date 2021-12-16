check the numbers drawn on this Wednesday

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on check the numbers drawn on this Wednesday 9 Views

THE Box held this Wednesday (15th) the contest 182 of the Super Seven. The draw would take place at 8 pm, but it was delayed for operational reasons. Today, Super Sete paid BRL 2.6 million for those who match the seven numbers in each of the seven columns.

Super Sete also pays cash prizes from 3 hits (fixed prize of R$ 5). The other awards, hits of four, five and six dozen are proportional to the amount collected.

WEBSTORIES: Check out the result of this Wednesday’s lottery draws (12/15)

Result Super Seven 182

1st Column2nd Column3rd Column4th Column5th Column6th Column7th Column
319494two

+ Shooting, beating and bombing: Atlético-MG fans are received with hostility and violence for the Brazil Cup final in Curitiba

How to play in Super Seven

Super Seven is the lottery of numerical predictions. There are 7 columns with 10 numbers (from 0 to 9) in each one. The player must choose at least one number per column. The single bet costs R$2.50. The probability of hitting the maximum payout, that is, seven numbers, is 1 in 10 million. Considering all Caixa games, this is one of the easiest to take the maximum jackpot.

>> Find out all about lotteries, including the results, on the special page of the Tribuna

You can also let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or continue with your game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

winning bet wins prize of BRL 6.5 million

A bet made by Caixa’s electronic channel hit the six dozen of contest 2438 of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved