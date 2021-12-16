Chevrolet improves Onix and Onix Plus engine and gearbox

With the entry into force, as of January 2022, of the new L7 phase of Proconve (Program for the Control of Air Pollution by Motor Vehicles) it is natural that some manufacturers promote updates to their cars to meet the new legal requirements.

Recently, for example, the Fiat introduced the new Fiorino with evolutions for the 1.4 EVO flex engine, which was improved to stay under the hood of the traditional van.

This Wednesday (15) it was the turn of the Chevrolet approach the topic with an important novelty for the Onyx it’s the Onix Plus, models with outstanding market share.

The manufacturer, through a statement, informed that it has promoted a new calibration for the engine and gearbox of both the hatch and the sedan.

In the words of Chevrolet, “in addition to a reduction in emissions, the changes reflect in better driving quality, which makes vehicles even more pleasant to drive”.

GM adds that the focus was “improve products” and that the pair’s power and torque numbers will be maintained.

Probably the manufacturer just promoted a review in the responses of the electronic accelerator system, making the performance more progressive, among other improvements.

Currently, the Onix is ​​marketed only with a 1.0 tricylinder engine, which can be aspirated (up to 82 hp and 10.6 kgfm) or turbo (up to 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm), depending on the version.

Connectivity

In parallel to the mechanical recalibration work, Chevrolet added that more versions of the Onix range, in this case the RS, LTZ and Midnight, will also offer the on-board Wi-Fi service (demanding monthly subscription) accompanied by the OnStar telematics system.

The three versions will also hit the market offering smartphone mirroring via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, a feature previously exclusive to the top-of-the-line Premier catalogue.

The novelty will help to elevate the connectivity experience on board the Onix and Onix Plus, a quality increasingly valued by consumers when choosing their next car.