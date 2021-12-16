China overturns embargo on Brazilian beef, says Minister Tereza Cristina

According to the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo), the Chinese embargo led Brazilian beef exports to a drop of 43% in October, compared to September, and worsening to 47% in November. Dollar collections have also fallen considerably in recent months, falling 41% in November than before the embargo. Despite the impact, in the January-December comparison between the years 2021 and 2022, this year still presents better financial results, almost US$ 1 billion more.

The minister highlighted some points that made the losses not so high, despite China being one of the biggest buyers of beef in Brazil. “I don’t know if we had a lot of losses, no. In the beginning, in the first weeks, the rural producer had a drop in the price of the arroba, but then the meat reacted. Russia opened more plants for exports from Brazil. The at sign rose again. We managed, about 20 days ago, that containers of meat, which had been barred at first, produced until September 4, were also cleared for China. The slaughterhouses, of course, had some problems with logistics. For Brazilian agriculture it is a problem, but I want to say that the best part of all this is that the Brazilian health service, our agricultural defense confirms its quality, its services and the safety that passes to the world of excellence that we have in inspection of our agricultural products”, he pointed out.

Tereza Cristina also highlighted the difference in the cases of mad cow that occur in Brazil, pointing out the lower risk of the country offering products without quality for the domestic and foreign markets. “Our mad cow, this has to be made very clear, it is an artistic mad cow, which affects older animals. We export mainly animals with a maximum of 30 months to China. We never had BSE cases in Brazil [vaca louca] classic, which is what England, several countries in Europe, the United States, Canada once had. Now, we are talking to the slaughterhouses about some measures for us to reduce the risk of having animals with this symptom, these older animals”, he said. “Our concern is not only with the market abroad, but also with the domestic market, with the Brazilian consumer, who has to have quality and tranquility in the foods that are inspected by the Ministry of Agriculture”, completed the minister. The OIE, which is the international organization that monitors animal health, analyzed the information provided as a result of the two cases of atypical BSE and reaffirmed the Brazilian status of “insignificant risk” for the disease.