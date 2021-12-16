Christian Goes on Sex Strike After Discovering Barbara’s Rotten · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will be disappointed when he finds out that Barbara (Alinne Moraes) stole from Janine (Indira Nascimento) the texts he admires so much in Um Lugar ao Sol. contempt in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The rot of the youngest of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will be exposed by Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) during a dinner of the Assunção family. Shocked, the executive will spend several days away from the mansion and without giving news, to the despair of the woman, who will beg for his forgiveness.

Days later, Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) will return to the house, but will sleep in the office and no longer wear the ring. “Damn, how many times do I have to apologize?”, the faker will press. “I’m going to sleep. My head is bursting”, will ignore the protagonist.

Even in the face of her husband’s refusals, Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will insist on winning him back. She’ll wake up the manager with kisses, but she’ll get one of his scoldings. “What is this?” Christian will ask angrily. “I missed your kiss so much, my love”, will justify the Redeemer heiress.

Lara’s ex-fiancé (Andréia Horta) will reject her once again. “Stop, Barbara. Don’t do that”, asks the character of Cauã Reymond, trying to get rid of the dondoca.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#85 – What happens to Nelio and Dolores after fleeing in In Times of the Emperor?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: