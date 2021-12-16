Cid Gomes talks about the PF’s pranks and appoints Bolsonaro as the biggest kid – 12/15/2021 – Power

Senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) said that the operation carried out by the Federal Police this Wednesday morning (15th) was a “trick” and that it investigates irregularities in the renovation of the Castelão stadium.

Governor of Ceará at the time of signing the concession contract for Castelão to the consortium headed by Galvão Engenharia, in 2010, Cid was one of the targets of search and seizure warrants carried out by PF teams — just like his brother, the pre-candidate for Ciro Gomes presidency.

“President Bolsonaro, who is a bigger kid, is equipping the Federal Police. He recruited a mediocre ally, one of his family members, to run the Federal Police (referring to Paulo Maiurino). I will appeal to get my phone back. , my Ipad, my life is there, “said Cid Gomes, at a press conference given at the Legislative Assembly of Ceará.

Like Ciro Gomes, the senator treated the operation as a policy, according to him to benefit President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and political opponents in Ceará —he quoted federal deputy Captain Wagner (Pros-CE), who is a pre-candidate for the government of Ceará.

Cid defended that the contracts for the renovation of the Castelão were done correctly and that the accounts were approved by supervisory bodies, such as the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União). Budgeted at BRL 518.6 million, Castelão was built with money received from a loan received from the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), for BRL 351.5 million, and the rest with funds from the state government. Investigation by the PF points out payment of bribes to politicians for directing the bid.

Cid Gomes also criticized the judge who authorized the operation, Danilo Dias Vasconcelos de Almeida, from the 32nd Federal Criminal Court of Ceará. In early November, Almeida acquitted a man who denied the existence of the holocaust in a social media post.

In the ruling, the judge defended freedom of expression and compared the Holocaust denial to the doubt that some people may have if in fact the man made it to the Moon.

“This judge is a weird type, with controversial decisions. These things aren’t neutral. The other day he acquitted someone who said the Holocaust didn’t happen. In other words, he’s an anti-Semite, to say the least. What I’m told is that it’s connected. personally to political opponents,” the senator said.