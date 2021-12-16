Ciro Gomes targeted by the Federal Police: what the investigation says | Ceará

The decision of substitute federal judge Danilo Dias Vasconcelos de Almeida, of the 32nd Federal Court of Ceará, authorized search and seizure, as well as breach of fiscal, banking, telephone and telematic confidentiality of 24 different targets, including individuals and legal entities. See questions and answers about the case:

Federal Police investigations, which began in 2017, indicate that businessmen from the construction company Galvão Engenharia S/A would have carried out or promoted “systematic payments of bribes, often disguised as electoral donations” to the brothers Cid, Ciro and Lúcio Ferreira Gomes during the reforms at Arena Castelão.

The police claim that there are evidence of payments of BRL 11 million in bribes directly in cash or disguised as electoral donations, with fraudulent invoice issuances by phantom companies.

According to the decision, the alleged bribe would be to “enable/expedite payments for engineering works and services contracted by the government of the State of Ceará with the company”. In addition, investigators also stated that this would help to “guarantee the construction company’s victory in the related bidding procedures”.

What is the suspicion against Cid Gomes?

Initially, the Federal Police stated that the payment of bribes would be turned to the former governor of Ceará, Cid Gomes (PDT) and his brothers.

According to the decision, police authorities said that the bribe would be paid for the then governor to release “amounts/’payments'” linked to the execution of works by the company Galvão Engenharia S/A, including “renovation, expansion, adaptation, operation and maintenance of the Castelão Stadium”.

According to the investigation, the company would be successful in winning bids from the government of Ceará to carry out public works if it paid these amounts that would have been requested.

2 of 2 Eighty federal police officers comply with 14 search and seizure warrants issued by the 32nd Federal Court. — Photo: Federal Police Eighty federal police officers are serving 14 search and seizure warrants issued by the 32nd Federal Court. — Photo: Federal Police

Ciro Gomes stated on a social network that the search and seizure order at his house is abusive and that “Bolsonaro transformed Brazil into a Police State”. “I have no connection with the alleged facts. I did not hold any public office related to them. I never had any kind of contact with the whistleblowers. Which, by the way, the whistleblower himself recognizes when he says he never found me,” he said.

“I have no doubt that this action so late and unreasonable has the clear objective of trying to harm my pre-candidacy for the presidency of the Republic”, argued the candidate.

g1 contacted the Department of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic at around 10 am, but did not get a response until the last update of this article.

What did the Federal Police ask for?

The investigation requested the issuance of search and seizure warrants at Ciro Gomes’ house, in Bairro Meireles, in Fortaleza. In addition, the pre-candidate for the Presidency was asked to break banking, fiscal and telephone secrecy.

Substitute federal judge Danilo Dias Vasconcelos de Almeida authorized all requests made by the Federal Police and determined the period in which the requested confidentiality must be broken.

For the breach of fiscal and banking secrecy, he determined the period of analysis between the years 2009 and 2014. For the breach of telephone secrecy, the magistrate determined the analysis of the period between 2007 and 2018. In this case, the telephone operators must provide extracts from the telephone terminals “if they are still filed by the service concessionaires”.

Who are the other targets and what are the measures against them?

Galvão Engenharia S/A – construction company that won the bid for renovation of Castelão allegedly involved in the scheme (breach of bank secrecy); Cid Ferreira Gomes – former governor of Ceará and current senator by the PDT (search and seizure, breach of bank and tax secrecy); Lúcio Ferreira Gomes – brother of Cid and Ciro, current Secretary of Infrastructure of Ceará (search and seizure, breach of bank, tax, telephone and telematic confidentiality); Hélio Parente de Vasconcelos – former advisor of the extinct Court of Accounts of the Municipalities of Ceará and of the Court of Accounts of Ceará (TCE) (search and seizure, breach of bank and tax confidentiality); José Leite Jucá Filho – Former Attorney General of Fortaleza (search and seizure, breach of bank and tax secrecy); Fernando Antônio Costa de Oliveira – Current Attorney General of Fortaleza (search and seizure, breach of bank and tax secrecy); Gerardo Júnior Cavalcante Lopes – partner of the company Distribuidora Noronha LTDA (search and seizure, breach of bank, tax and telephone confidentiality); Distributor Noronha LTDA – company that, according to the PF, would simulate the sale of cement to Galvão Engenharia S/A (search and seizure, breach of bank and tax secrecy); Commercial Steel and Cement Souza Lopes LTDA – company that would issue, according to the PF, fraudulent invoices (breach of bank and tax secrecy); PL Commerce, Construction Material and Transport LTDA – company that would issue, according to the PF, fraudulent invoices (search and seizure, breach of bank and tax secrecy); Legend Associate Engineers — company that would issue, according to the PF, fraudulent invoices (breach of bank and tax secrecy); SM Earthwork – company that would issue, according to the PF, fraudulent invoices (breach of bank and tax secrecy); Ricardo Cordeiro de Toledo – mentioned in the investigation as an executive of the Galvão construction company (search and seizure and breach of telematic confidentiality); José Gilberto de Azevedo Branco Valentim – mentioned in the investigation as an executive of the construction company (search and seizure); Raimundo Maurílio Freitas – executive of the Galvão construction company (search and seizure and breach of telematic confidentiality); Dario de Queiroz Galvão Filho – Director of Queiroz Galvão (breach of telephone and telematic confidentiality); Jorge Henrique Marques Valença – executive of the Galvão construction company Eduardo de Queiroz Galvão – director of Queiroz Galvão (breach of telematic confidentiality); Mario de Queiroz Galvão – manager of the holding company of the Galvão Participações group (breach of telephone confidentiality); Valdir Fernandes da Silva – (breach of telephone confidentiality); Leila — no surname (breach of telephone confidentiality); Angelo Araújo de Freitas – (breach of telematic confidentiality); Gilberto Valentine – (Break of telematic confidentiality); José Ubiratan Ferreira de Queiroz – (breach of telematic secrecy).