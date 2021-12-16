Ciro on the PF’s operation: ‘At the service of the Bolsonaro family thieves’ – Policy

Ciro Gomes (PDT) under investigation by the Federal Police (photo: Agência Brasil/Reprodução) Target of searches by the Federal Police this Wednesday morning (12/15), in Operation “Colosseum”, the pre-candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomes (PDT), argues that the case is arbitrary and that it has relations with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

For Ciro, the PF is “at the service of thieves in the Bolsonaro family”. On the eve of an election year, the operation would have the objective of embarrassing him and sabotaging his candidacy in the 2022 presidential race. “, continued. The Democrat shared his version of the facts in an interview with Globonews this afternoon.

In an incisive tone, Ciro referred to Bolsonaro’s sons: “I intend to match this gang of pickaxes who made Brazilian life hell”. In his speech, he even cited a corruption case involving the president, then federal deputy, in which he was allegedly caught diverting gasoline money from his office.

With 40 years of public life and no involvement in political scandals or investigations, the operation may directly reflect on the result of next year’s election. “This is the first time in my life that I have experienced the embarrassment of a PF operation in my house,” he said. Quoted as a strong third way name, Cyrus repeatedly cited his dignity and reiterated the urgency of “justice done”.

“I ask the lawyers, lawyers and law professors to come to the aid of this honorable Democrat who makes public life an act of decency,” he said. “I’m a scathing critic of Bolsonaro and I have consistency because I don’t have a blemish on my public life.”

The operation aims to investigate alleged fraud and payment of bribes to political agents and public servants involved in the works at the Castelo stadium, in Fortaleza/CE, from 2010 to 2013. Among the targets of the searches are the president Ciro Gomes and the former governor Cid Gomes, your brother.

political support

On social networks, former presidents Lula (PT) and Dilma Rousseff (PT) provided support to Ciro. “They had their homes invaded unnecessarily, without being summoned to testify and without taking into account their ideal life trajectory. They deserve to be respected”, wrote the PT member.

Commenting on the support received, the pre-candidate thanked the messages. “We Democrats have to protect ourselves,” he declared.

