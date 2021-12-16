Ciro Operation: Bolsonaro undermined the PF’s credibility with its interference – 12/15/2021

For blatantly interfering with the Federal Police and kidnapping institutions of the Republic for their political and electoral interests, Jair Bolsonaro has been seen as suspected of involvement in scandals as they arise. It was like that with the PF’s action against Ciro Gomes and with the alleged “attack hacker” against ConnectSUS, who provides the vaccination passport. This collective distrust of the figure of the president shows the extent of the damage done by the Pocketnarista assault on the credibility of the position.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) was the target, along with his brothers Cid and Lúcio, in an operation by the Federal Police that investigates alleged misuse of public resources in the works of the Castelão stadium, in Fortaleza, this Wednesday (15th). Although the inquiry was opened in 2017, the operation has only just emerged, following the lavajatista model of media exposure.

Visibly annoyed in the interview he gave to UOL News, the former governor stated that this “is a political process of manipulation by the Federal Police to try to tarnish his name”. And he repeated that the president had turned the country into a “police state”.

Brazil was already feeling the winds of a police state after the Lava Jato operation distorted the fundamental fight against corruption by trampling over the fundamental rights of the accused. But Jair certainly acted firmly to bend institutions to his needs, further instrumentalizing the PF.

An example of this police state comes from the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court, André Mendonça, who was justice minister and attorney general for the Union of Bolsonaro. He pitted the public machine against journalists, cartoonists, teachers and police who criticized his boss. Even a billboard author was persecuted.

At the fateful ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020, the president demanded interference from the PF in the name of protecting his family. “I’m not going to expect to fuck my whole family, sluts, or friends of mine, because I can’t change someone from the security at the end of the line that belongs to our structure. Go change! If you can’t change, change his boss! No! Can you change his boss? Change the minister! And that’s it! We’re not here for fun,” he said. This episode made Sergio Moro leave the government.

This situation generates a climate of mistrust on the part of the population, who believe that the president is capable of anything. An IPEC survey (formerly Ibope), released on Tuesday, shows that 70% of Brazilians do not trust Bolsonaro.

When the ConnectSus platform, which guarantees an immunization certificate for covid-19, went off the air on the 10th, many people did not believe the justification given by the government that it was a “hacker attack”. It is worth remembering that Bolsonaro turned the attack on the vaccine passport into one of the reasons for his government in recent weeks, in the name of freedom to be contaminated and to be contaminated and in honor of the earth planners.

Also because, during the pandemic, the government had already shown that it was capable of hindering access to data that it is not interested in, as was the case with the disclosure of deaths by covid-19, which were carried out by the Ministry of Health. the creation of a consortium of press vehicles, of which UOL is a part, which independently calculates the numbers of the pandemic on a daily basis.

Bolsonaro has been working to kidnap monitoring and control institutions

Since taking office, Bolsonaro has devoured sectors of institutions in the name of his power project. Federal Police, Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), Internal Revenue Service, Ibama, Incra, Funai, ICMBio, Attorney General’s Office.

And the clan country project is an authoritarian populist government supported by far-right sectors of the population and part of the business community. On this plane, institutions that cannot be domesticated are considered enemies. Like the Federal Supreme Court, which has been the target of attacks – the most recent of them by General Augusto Heleno, chief minister of the Institutional Security Office, who said he was taking sedatives so as not to suggest to Bolsonaro a drastic measure against the court.

We will enter an election year with two machines under Bolsonaro’s command: the administrative machine, with its capacity to produce goodness for voters and allies, but also badness – which includes persecution of political opponents, journalists, artists, social movements. But also the hate machine, installed in an office inside the Palácio do Planalto, which will use Telegram and WhatsApp as the backbones of a scheme to spread lies and hate.

Jair may even lose the election, but he has already left as a legacy the perception that a government official can indeed act as the owner and not the manager of institutions that nothing will happen to him as long as he buys deputies and kidnaps institutions. A perception that will take a long time to be undone.