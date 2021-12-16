Civil Police and MPRJ arrest 3 in operation in 7 states against Nazi apology suspects | Rio de Janeiro

The Civil Police of RJ and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) this Thursday (16) arrested three people in the Bergon Operation , against an extremist group that made apology for nazism and disseminated hatred of blacks and Jews on social media. The members talked to about buying guns.

The arrests were in Campos dos Goytacazes, in Norte Fluminense; in Valença, in the Center-South of RJ; and in Suzano, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo. There, the police seized machetes, bows and bolts, and books about Nazism.

Agents came out to fulfill, in total, four arrest warrants and 31 search and seizure in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

1 of 1 Suspect arrested in Suzano had machetes and books about Nazism — Photo: Reproduction Suspect arrested in Suzano had machetes and books about Nazism — Photo: Reproduction

The investigations lasted seven months and began after an alert from the Cyber ​​Lab and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), agencies of the US government.

Also in May, based on this information, agents of the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station (Dcav) arrested José Raphael Tomas Zéfiro. The police seized a computer, a telephone and four video games with him. In analyzing the devices, DCAV agents found that he was in contact with adults and minors.

On the cell phone, there were signs of the existence of WhatsApp groups with young people self-declared Nazis, ultra-nationalists and National Socialists, associates to practice and incite discriminatory acts.