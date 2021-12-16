Climate in Cruzeiro is a calm vote to change the percentage of SAF

Next Friday (17), Cruzeiro’s advisors and associates will gather for a very important moment for the heavenly destiny. These agents with the right to vote in an extraordinary meeting will have the mission of approving or not the transformation of an investor into SAF’s majority shareholder, with the corporate division being modified from 49%, as indicated in the bylaws, to up to 90%.

It is important to point out that in the vote this Friday, the councilors and associates will not define the percentage of this share. This will be up to the negotiations that will be carried out from this approval of the percentage increase.

In conversations with the report from Super.FC, counselors and also member representatives are confident that the proposal will be voted on with peace of mind, even due to the need that the club finds itself. One of the representatives believes in more than 70% yes to the percentage increase. It is necessary to remember that for approval a simple majority is required, that is, 50% + 1.

About 3,000 people are eligible to vote, including counselors and associates. However, the presence should not be total. In recent days, questions have arisen regarding the increase in this percentage, causing a great reaction from Cruzeiro fans and also from Pedro Mesquita, head of XP Investimentos and responsible for attracting investors for the Cruzeiro club-company.

But advisers would be aware that approval is needed for Fox’s future, which is going through the worst crisis in its history.

The process will be closely monitored by Cruzeiro’s fans, both through the team’s YouTube channel, which will transmit the vote online, and also in person, as several fans are mobilizing to appear at the door of the Barro Preto club to demand approval of the matter from those entitled to vote.

The weight of votes at the Friday Meeting (17)

16 Meritorious, weight 6

194 Natos, weight 5

220 permanent, weight 4

101 Substitutes, weight 2

Associates, weight 1

Wagner Pires unable to vote

Former president of Cruzeiro and figure responsible for the club’s crisis, Wagner Pires de Sá is one of Raposa’s benefactors. However, according to the report, he is unable to vote this Friday (17). The only possibility for Wagner Pires to participate in the Extraordinary Assembly would be with a judicial authorization. Even ‘blocked’, the former president remains as an advisor to Cruzeiro and the decision on his expulsion is still open, since the meeting that would mark his departure was postponed in October.

At the time, a note was issued to explain that the reason for the postponement was “due to the need for formal remedies of the aforementioned disciplinary procedure, for formal care and for the maintenance of due legal process, in order to avoid any future judicialization of the matter “.

The club also pointed out that as soon as the said reorganization took place, the meeting of the Deliberative Council would be called again.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.