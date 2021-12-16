CNT/MDA: Rejection of Doria, Moro, Bolsonaro and Ciro overcomes rejection of Lula

The survey by the National Transport Confederation in partnership with the MDA Institute, released this Thursday, 16, reinforces Lula’s favoritism in the presidential race: 42.8% would vote for him, against 25.6% for Jair Bolsonaro.

Sergio Moro, Ciro Gomes and João Doria have, respectively, 8.9%, 4.9% and 1.8% of voting intentions.

Another interesting data concerns the rejection rate of those currently quoted for the dispute. Even candidates who are unknown to the electorate and who score poorly in terms of intentions have greater rejection than the PT.

When it comes to the candidate, they would not vote at all, João Doria has 64%, Jair Bolsonaro 59.2%, Sergio Moro 52.7%, Ciro Gomes 51.4% and Rodrigo Pacheco 43.6%. Lula’s rejection, on the other hand, barely exceeds 40%.

2,002 face-to-face interviews were conducted in 137 municipalities in 25 states. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points, with a 95% confidence level.

The numbers are as follows:

Of respondents, 22.3% said they would definitely vote for Jair Bolsonaro if he is a candidate

the president next year; 14.8% said they could vote for him. The rejection of the president, on the other hand, is much greater: 59.2% said they would not vote for him at all.

When the candidate is Lula, 40% say they would certainly vote for him if the PT candidate is

president next year; 15.7% said they could vote for him. On the other hand, 40.5% said they would not vote for him for president at all.

Sergio Moro, on the other hand, is appointed as the right choice by 5.9% of respondents; 31.1% say they could vote for him. On the other hand, 52.7% said they would not vote for him at all and 5.9% said they did not know him or who he is.

In the same survey, Ciro Gomes has 3.2% of captive voters, and 34% who could vote for him. On the other hand, 51.4% said they would not vote for him for president at all. The percentage of the sample that does not know him reaches 6.6%.

Toucan João Doria has the highest rejection rate among pre-candidates: 64% told the CNT/MDA that they would not vote for him at all, against only 1.4% who would definitely vote for him. Those who could vote for him are 17.8%, and 13.2% said they did not know him

Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, current president of the House, is the most unknown: 45% said they did not know him or who he is. Only 0.2% said they would vote for him and 8.1% said they could vote for him. For another

On the other hand, 43.6% said they would not vote for him for president at all.