Cogitated by the Nation, Ferreira speaks for the 1st time after relegation from Grêmio and warns: “I gave my best”

Ferreira was Grêmio’s sensation in 2021. Despite the bad campaign of the team from Porto Alegre in the Brasileirão Serie A, the 23-year-old boy managed to appreciate himself. In 29 games in the elite of Brazilian football, three goals and six assists were scored by the athlete trained in the youth categories of Immortal, in Eldorado do Sul.

With the fall to Series B, many Flamengo fans went to social media to ask for the arrival of a Tricolor Gaucho package in Rio. Among those mentioned, the shirt 11 of the Grêmio team was one of those who appeared the most in the comments. It is worth remembering that his contractual relationship with the Gauchos is valid until December 2023.

This week, Ferreirinha published a text on social networks and spoke for the 1st time after the fall: “I took the last few days to reflect on everything that happened. I went through difficult times at the club, but I always did my best to come back and honor that shirt on the field and this time it won’t be different”, he warned.

“I want to register here my apology to the Grêmio fans for not being able to reach our goal. Now it’s working to put Grêmio in the place it should never have left. And wherever the club is, it will never stop being big, it will never stop being GRÊMIO. I have faith that we will come back even stronger”, added the young man.

Rated in 7.5 million euros (something around BRL 48.2 million at the current price), according to projections made by the Transfermarkt website, Ferreira receives around R$ 140 thousand/month. Recently, he and the businessman went to war with the Grêmio board in search of professional development, which has yet to happen.