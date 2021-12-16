Collapse of Eike’s empire opens the way for Mubadala in Brazil

(Bloomberg) — The collapse of Eike Batista’s commodity empire gave Mubadala Capital the knowledge of the local market to excel in private equity in Brazil. Now it is looking for more troubled assets in the country.

The asset management arm of the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund – with about $5 billion in assets in Brazil, which include a refinery and three subway lines in Rio de Janeiro – has approximately another $3 billion set aside for deals in progress, said in an interview Oscar Fahlgren, who runs Mubadala Capital in the country.

It’s an impressive turn from a $2 billion investment in Eike’s holding company that nearly disappeared in 2013, when the former tycoon’s oil wells were proven dry, leading to a three-year scramble to recover. various assets of the businessman, such as a stake in the company that owns Burger King and a commercial tower in the Leblon neighborhood, in Rio.

“We are a foreign investor who had a very difficult experience to enter and we emerged as the best private equity manager in the country”, said Fahlgren, in an interview in Leblon tower. “We saw an opportunity to build a business around a unique skill set.”

An important moment for Mubadala came with Operation Lava Jato. The company took action to negotiate the purchase of a toll road in the state of São Paulo from Odebrecht, taking advantage of experience in Brazilian company defaults and corporate restructurings that it acquired during 11 debt-for-stock exchange transactions with Eike.

The focus on so-called distressed assets remains.

“We continue to focus on complexity, companies under Chapter 11, assets tied to former Lava Jato companies,” said Fahlgren.

Unlike parent Mubadala Investment, Mubadala Capital gets about two-thirds of its funding from outside investors and the rest from the parent, Fahlgren said. The company has just closed its first specific fund for Brazil, worth US$ 311 million, and is currently raising funds for a second, larger fund, according to the executive.

In total, Mubadala Capital has US$16 billion under management, and Brazil is one of its four main investment areas, along with global private equity, venture capital and a hedge fund.

Fahlgren, a lawyer who graduated from the University of Uppsala in Sweden, took over at Mubadala in Brazil in 2010 after working as an associate director at the private equity group Terra Firma Capital Partners in London.

His most recent step at Mubadala was the acquisition of a refinery in Bahia that belonged to Petrobras, which has been selling assets to reduce debt. It is a bet on a competitive fuel market that is in the crosshairs of consumers and politicians ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

“The political turmoil is part of the country and will not stop,” he said. “When we see temporary market shifts driven by an election, it’s an opportunity to invest for the long term because of reduced competition.”

Reducing the carbon footprint of the Mataripe Refinery, purchased for US$1.8 billion, is one of the priorities. While many investors have completely avoided oil projects for environmental reasons, Mubadala sees an opportunity to cut emissions from existing infrastructure still in operation for decades to come.

Mubadala is also eyeing wind and solar farms in Bahia to supply the refinery with as much renewable energy as possible. It also seeks to increase biofuel production at the facility and expand pipelines to eliminate the carbon-intensive use of tanker trucks for distribution. In total, Mubadala estimates more than $1 billion in possible improvements.

“We can put our capital into a polluting asset and make it better,” said Fahlgren.

